Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in zkPass, a Private Data Verification Protocol

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in zkPass, a Private Data Verification Protocol

OKX Ventures is proud to announce its recent investment in zkPass, a privacy-preserving protocol for data verification. The protocol uses a combination of three types of technology: Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), and three-party Transport Layer Security (3P-TLS).

zkPass's key offering is TransGate, which enables users to selectively and privately verify their data on any HTTPS website in the Web3 world. TransGate can be applied to various data types, such as legal identity, financial records, healthcare information, social interactions, work experience, education and skill certifications, etc. With TransGate, users can verify and disclose their personal data on any website without revealing or uploading the documents themselves.

Based on various types of data verification, zkPass can be readily incorporated into multiple application scenarios, such as composable decentralized identity passes, DeFi lending protocols relying on off-chain credit, privacy-ensured healthcare data marketplaces and dating apps featuring verifiable Zero-Knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBTs).

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We're excited to support zkPass and work with the protocol to provide a solution that addresses a common painpoint in Web2 and Web3: private data verification. zkPass's unique infrastructure enhances and aligns with the decentralized future of Web3; with its diverse applications spanning finance, healthcare and social media, the protocol has tremendous growth potential. More importantly, zkPass offers a solution to the pervasive issue of centralized data ownership, and our investment in the protocol marks a step towards a more secure and private digital world."

OKX Ventures also recently announced its strategic contribution to Shutter Network, an open-source project that aims to prevent malicious miner-extractable value (MEV) and front running on Ethereum. OKX Ventures will continue to support projects that seek to overcome obstacles to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

