North America E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Third-Party Fulfillment Services Gain Popularity Among E-commerce Start-ups

The North America e-commerce fulfillment services market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a size of USD 65.35 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.

The rapid rise in smartphone ownership has revolutionized consumer behavior, granting them access to marketplaces and the ability to shop remotely. As a result, there has been a substantial surge in e-commerce sales, spanning various product categories, such as pharmaceuticals, clothing & footwear, and consumer electronics.

To meet the demands of consumers expecting quick and hassle-free delivery, e-commerce fulfillment services play a crucial role. The demand for micro warehouses with a broad geographical presence has increased, enabling shorter delivery periods and ensuring efficient picking and packaging.

Moreover, automated packaging and labeling systems employed in fulfillment centers expedite the delivery process significantly. The growing popularity of e-commerce has led to an influx of start-ups and small businesses globally, driving the reliance on third-party fulfillment service providers to support their operations. With such favorable market dynamics, the North America e-commerce fulfillment services market is on track for robust expansion in the coming years.

The service providers such as ShipBob, Inc.; ShipRocket; and Red Stag Fulfillment are now offering a full spectrum of e-commerce fulfillment services such as picking, packing, warehousing, shipping, and reverse logistics. As a result, the emergence of new enterprises in the e-commerce industry area is expected to promote market growth throughout the forecast period.



North America E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to the proliferation of the e-commerce industry, especially in emerging markets leading to unprecedented growth in the number of online users

The shipping fulfillment service segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. The segment's expansion may be linked to trade policies, which have resulted in increasing exports and imports of cross-border cargo

The clothing and footwear segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for online shopping and evolving fashion needs of the youth population

The business-to-customer segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the associated benefits such as greater order accuracy to the customer owing to fewer items per order which are shipped and directly delivered to the customers

The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2022. The segment's growth can be attributed to the greater demand for fulfillment services from large enterprises that have larger business volumes and paying capabilities

