Growing Elderly Population Spurs Demand for Thrombophilia Drugs, North America Leads the Market with Steady Growth

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Thrombophilia market. The market is projected to grow from $14.79 billion in 2022 to $15.90 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $20.87 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Major players in the Thrombophilia market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Mylan N.V., Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co. Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co. Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Yino Pharma Limited, Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, Sanofi SA, and Eisai Co. Limited.

Thrombophilia is a blood disorder characterized by an increased risk of blood clotting in veins and arteries, which can lead to serious health complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and pulmonary embolisms.

The main types of thrombophilia include factor V Leiden, prothrombin 20210, antiphospholipid syndrome, and others. Drugs used to treat thrombophilia include Heparin, Warfarin, and others, with various administration routes such as oral and parenteral. End-users of thrombophilia drugs include hospitals, home health agencies, specialty centers, and others.

Technological advancements are a key trend in the Thrombophilia market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative technologies to sustain their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Pfizer Inc. acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals, aiming to generate innovations to improve the lives of people suffering from immuno-inflammatory disorders and thromboembolic disorders of the arterial blood vessels.

North America was the largest region in the Thrombophilia market in 2022, and it is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

An increase in the elderly population is expected to drive the growth of the Thrombophilia market. Thrombophilic risk factors are common in elderly adults and can lead to poor clinical outcomes. Therefore, the rise in the elderly population will boost the market, creating demand for thrombophilia drugs.

According to data released by America's Health Rankings, more than 56 million adults aged 65 and older accounted for around 16.9% of the total US population in 2022. This number is expected to increase to more than 73.1 million by 2030. As the last of the baby boomer generation enters old age, the elderly population is growing. Hence, the increase in the elderly population is driving the growth of the Thrombophilia market.

The Thrombophilia market consists of sales of rivaroxaban, apixaban, and thrombolytics. The market value includes the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities or directly to end customers.

1. Executive Summary



2. Thrombophilia Market Characteristics



3. Thrombophilia Market Trends And Strategies



4. Thrombophilia Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Thrombophilia Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Thrombophilia Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Thrombophilia Market



5. Thrombophilia Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Thrombophilia Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Thrombophilia Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Thrombophilia Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Thrombophilia Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Factor V Leiden

Prothrombin 20210

Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Other Type

6.2. Global Thrombophilia Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Heparin

Warfarin

Other Drugs

6.3. Global Thrombophilia Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Other Route Of Administration

6.4. Global Thrombophilia Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centres

Other End Users

7. Thrombophilia Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Thrombophilia Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Thrombophilia Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

