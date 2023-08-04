Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2023-2028: Combatting Infectious Diseases - Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market on the Rise

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2023-2028 by Type, Power Rating, Component, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV disinfection equipment market is estimated to be USD 4.76 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.3 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.75%.

The UV disinfection equipment market is witnessing robust growth owing to the increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness worldwide. Governments, businesses, and consumers are prioritizing measures to prevent the transmission of harmful pathogens due to rising concerns about the spread of infectious diseases. The adoption of UV technology for disinfection in drinking water and wastewater treatment is gaining traction due to its eco-friendliness and safety, posing strong competition to chemical-based industries in various regions.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Awareness of Hygiene and Cleanliness: Growing consciousness about maintaining hygienic environments in various sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and residential spaces is propelling the demand for UV disinfection equipment.

Increase in Demand for UV Disinfection Equipment to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for effective disinfection solutions, leading to a surge in the adoption of UV disinfection equipment globally.

Intensifying Concern Regarding Safe Drinking Water in Emerging Countries: Rapid industrialization and population growth in emerging economies have led to increased air and water pollution, driving the demand for UV disinfection equipment in water treatment applications.

Cost-Effectivity Compared to Other Disinfection Methods: UV disinfection equipment offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to conventional chemical disinfectants, further boosting its adoption.

Restraints:

Fluctuation in Raw Material Availability: The market faces challenges due to fluctuations in the availability and pricing of key raw materials required for manufacturing UV disinfection equipment.

Lack of Residual Ability of UV Disinfection Equipment: UV light disinfects only the surfaces directly exposed to the light, lacking residual protection against recontamination from subsequent contact with contaminated surfaces.

Opportunities:

Increase Initiatives by Private and Public Organizations: Governments worldwide are providing funding and implementing regulations and standards to support the purchase and deployment of UV-C disinfection equipment in various settings, opening opportunities for market growth.

Increasing Demand for UV Ultrapure Water: The rising demand for clean and safe drinking water, coupled with declining freshwater resources, is expected to drive the adoption of UV disinfection equipment for water treatment applications.

Challenges:

Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection Systems: The market faces challenges in overcoming misconceptions and concerns among end-users about the safety and efficacy of UV disinfection equipment.

Market Segmentation:

The Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is segmented based on Type, Power Rating, Component, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is segmented into Cabinet-Type Devices, Integrated Deployments, Mobile-Type Robots, and Wall-mounted Systems. Mobile-Type Robots lead the market with the largest share, being extensively utilized in various applications.

By Power Rating, the market is categorized into High, Low, and Medium segments. Higher power ratings are associated with faster and more comprehensive disinfection, driving the demand for high-power UV disinfection equipment.

By Component, the market is segmented into Control Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers, UV Lamps, and UVC LED components. The Control Units segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for smart Control Units with advanced features.

By Applications, the market is segmented into Air Treatment, Process Water Treatment, Surface Disinfection, and Water Treatment applications. Water Treatment accounts for the largest market share due to increasing water pollution and the demand for clean and safe drinking water.

By End-Users, the market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial, Municipal, and Residential applications. The residential segment dominates the market due to initiatives by governments to provide clean water to citizens.

By Geography, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. North America, driven by concerns about environmental and health impacts, leads the market.

