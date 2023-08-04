Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2023: Key Players ComfortDelGro Corporation, Guangzhou Metro, and Kyushu Railway Company Cater to Diverse Needs

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commuter rail and public bus services market market experienced substantial growth, with global revenue increasing from $361.18 billion in 2022 to $397.18 billion in 2023, at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Despite challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the lasting impact of COVID-19, the market is projected to continue growing and reach an estimated value of $562.62 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global commuter rail and public bus services market, including insights into market segments, key players, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the commuter rail and public bus services market based on type into commuter rail services (metro and mmts) and public bus services. Additionally, the market is categorized by distance into long-distance and short-distance, and by application into adults and children.

Key Players and Technological Advancements: Several bus service providers are adopting hybrid buses to reduce carbon emissions. Hybrid buses utilize alternate fuel and do not require heavy investment like electric buses. These buses offer a quieter experience, lower maintenance costs, and significant improvements in fuel economy compared to standard diesel coaches and compressed natural gas buses.

Key players involved in the manufacturing of hybrid buses include:

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Transport International Holdings Limited

Transport for London (TFL)

Duetsche Bahn AG

FirstGroup PLC

MTR Corp ltd

ComfortDelGro Corporation

Stagecoach Group plc

Guangzhou Metro

Kyushu Railway Company

Regional Insights: Western Europe held the largest share in the commuter rail and public bus services market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific as the second-largest region. The report covers other regions, including Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Drivers: The growth of the commuter rail and public bus services market is supported by stable economic growth projected in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts global GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021, with recovering commodity prices expected to further aid market growth. Stable economic growth is also expected to increase investments in end-user markets, driving the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with the most comprehensive report available, covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market and its response as the situation improves.

Assess the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its implications for the commuter rail and public bus services market.

Measure the market's response to high global inflation.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and market trends.

Understand customer preferences based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize reliable high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for commuter rail and public bus services?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography, and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The "Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive insights and a complete perspective on the commuter rail and public bus services industry, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities.



