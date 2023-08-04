European Hospital Beds Market to Surpass 2.58 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Demand for Specialized Hospital Beds

Westford, USA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, immune deficiencies, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis require ongoing monitoring and treatment. This necessitates frequent hospital visits, and extended hospital stays may be necessary in cases where numerous chronic diseases are present in the European hospital beds market .

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension, and diabetes is a key driver for market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, with nearly 10 million deaths recorded. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases contributes to expanding the European hospital beds market.

Prominent Players in European Hospital Beds Market

Gendron Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holding Inc.

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Medline Industries Inc.

Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG

LINET Group SE

Malvestio Spa

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Savion Industries

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

Amico Corporation

Antano Group S.R.L.

Baxter Corporation

Burke Bariatric Inc

Drive Medical

Graham Field

Powered Beds Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Prevalence of Acute Diseases

Powered beds segment emerged as the dominant player in the European hospital beds market, and this trend is projected to persist throughout the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the continuous advancements in hospital bed technology and the increasing prevalence of acute diseases requiring advanced bed functionalities.

The markets in Germany emerged as the country with the highest count of hospital beds in the European hospital beds market. Germany also boasted the highest ratio of hospital beds to population size, with 800 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants. Other countries such as Bulgaria, Austria, and Hungary also exhibited a significant number of hospital beds, surpassing the threshold of 700 beds per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hospitals Pharmacy Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rising Number of Hospitals

Hospitals pharmacy segment held the largest share of the European hospital beds market. This trend is projected to persist in the forecast period, primarily owing to the increasing number of hospitals and government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading market for hospital beds, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a large population base, and the presence of key players in the European hospital beds market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the European hospital beds market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in European Hospital Beds Market

AstraZeneca introduced the 'Science Can' campaign, featuring a new video highlighting the connection between climate change and health in 2022. In addition, the campaign showcases AstraZeneca's commitment to mitigating its environmental footprint and advancing the production of medicines through enhanced collaboration and diversity.

Recently, LINET spol. s.r.o. introduced its latest line of intensive care hospital beds known as Eleganza 5. These beds are equipped with an integrated system called BedMonitor, which ensures the monitoring of safety parameters and transmits data to a computer, telephone, or tablet.

Stryker, a renowned medical technology company, unveiled their groundbreaking wireless hospital bed, ProCuity, in 2021. This innovative bed series was specifically developed to address the issue of in-hospital patient falls across different acuity levels and enhance workflow safety.

Key Questions Answered in European Hospital Beds Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

