Worldwide Medical Spa Market Report 2023: Canyon Ranch and Hyatt Corporation, Prominent Players in the Rising Medical Spa Industry

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the medical spa market, covering global trends, regional shares, market segments, key players, and growth opportunities.

The medical spa market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching $16.49 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Despite disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is poised to expand further, reaching an estimated value of $26.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview: The medical spa market encompasses various aesthetic treatments, including botulinum toxin injections, injectable dermal fillers, nonsurgical fat reduction, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, laser skin resurfacing, and tattoo removal. This sector is characterized by a unique combination of medicine and aesthetics, offering high-quality cosmetic treatments in a soothing and pleasant environment, overseen by medical professionals. The services are used to rejuvenate or enhance a person's appearance.

Regional Insights: North America dominated the medical spa market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers other regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Drivers:

The rise in demand for aesthetic procedures has significantly contributed to the growth of the medical spa market. The increasing focus on body and beauty as a means of identity and self-expression has led to a surge in facial and aesthetic body procedures.

Technological advancements in medical spa services have gained popularity, providing more effective and advanced treatments. Innovations such as radiofrequency body contouring and microneedling, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial or dermal infusion toning, and muscle-sculpting treatments have enhanced the customer experience.

Recent Acquisitions: In October 2021, Laser MD Medspa, a premier US-based medical spa services company, acquired Young Medical Spa to expand its business in four locations across Pennsylvania. The company is also planning to grow its footprint in more than 15 locations within the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the USA.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $26.72 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





