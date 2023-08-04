Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2023: Amgen, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic & More Shaping the Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market is set to grow from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $7.16 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The market is projected to reach $11.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions caused inflation across various markets worldwide. However, the wearable injectors market remains resilient, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for drug delivery devices.

Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices that adhere to the body, administering drugs subcutaneously over a preset time period.

North America emerged as the largest region in the wearable injectors market in 2022, followed by Western Europe. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of wearable injectors are on-body injectors and off-body injectors, catering to applications such as immuno-oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

The rise in the number of diabetic and chronic disease patients, especially cardiovascular diseases and cancers, has contributed to the growth of the wearable injectors market.

The high cost associated with wearable injectors might limit market growth. According to Drug Development and Delivery, wearable injectors are single-use systems with a cost ranging from $20 to $35 per unit.

Companies in the wearable injectors manufacturing market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain production capabilities and access to new markets.

Companies Covered: The report includes insights on key players in the wearable injectors market, such as:

Amgen

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Enable Injections

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care

Valeritas

West Pharmaceutical Services

Sensile Medical AG

Gerresheimer

Dexcom

Consort Medical

United Therapeutics

Buhler Motor GmbH

Debiotech

UNILIFE CORPORATION

Cellnovo

The "Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2023" provides a comprehensive perspective of the wearable injectors industry, offering valuable insights for businesses to make informed decisions and thrive in this dynamic market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.16 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $11.29 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





