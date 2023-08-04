Microbix Successfully Upgrades Logistics Software Systems Achieves “Go-Live” with New ERP and eQMS Solutions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces its successful adoption of software to upgrade, digitize, and integrate its Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) platform and electronic Quality Management System (“eQMS”). These logistics IT systems are intended to facilitate growth in sales of Microbix’s product lines and thereby enable achievement of its business objectives.



Microbix announced its selection of new ERP and eQMS systems in March, 2022, with its goal being to achieve “Go-Live” with each by the end of fiscal 2023 (i.e., September 30, 2023). That goal is now achieved, with the new ERP software supporting operations from raw materials procurement through to receivables collection. In turn, processes relating to product development, SKU manufacturing, QC/QA, and staff training are now being digitized via the new eQMS system. These logistics software upgrades are deemed essential for Microbix to realize its objective of driving sales toward C$ 100 million per year while maintaining optimal quality and pricing for its customers.

NetSuite® is Microbix’s chosen ERP software, approaching 30,000 unique clients with over 1,000 in the Medtech/Pharma fields. This ERP integrates seamlessly with eQMS to provide a complete and scalable solution including manufacturing, QC/QA, finance, sales & CRM, inventory control, and compliance.

MasterControl® is the chosen eQMS provider, having been a market leader for over 25 years, active in over 50 countries and with over 750 Medtech clients. Its eQMS fully-digitizes manufacturing batch-production-records, testing documentation, and training processes to increase throughput and reduce errors.

Jim Currie, Microbix’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “Over the past few years we’ve effectively doubled sales and also increased our number of SKUs. The growing scale and complexity of Microbix has made it critical that our ERP supports all our transactional, reporting, and analytical needs. We’re now pleased to be actively using both new software systems to support Microbix’s daily operations.”

Dr. Ken Hughes, Microbix’s Chief Operating Officer, also commented, “While our rigorous paper-based Quality Management System has ably supported us, we needed to future-proof our business as we continue our growth. Moving to state-of-the-art MasterControl eQMS solutions is doing exactly that. Every department across Microbix has done excellent work in implementing these vital systems upgrades.”

Since the announcement of these projects in spring of 2022, Microbix has invested an estimated C$ 0.8 million in subscription fees and implementation costs, approximately 75% of which has been absorbed in fiscal 2023. These projects have been supported in part by grants from the Ontario Together Fund of the Government of Ontario and loans from the FedDev Ontario program of the Government of Canada. Microbix gratefully acknowledges the contributions from both those programs, as well as the ongoing support of its customers, shareholders, staff, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized sales targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of 10 international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of its eQMS and ERP goals or its software providers, Microbix’s business operations and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

