Gum Arabic Market to Reach $1,206.35 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR with Senegalia Senegal Gum Segment Driving Growth During 2020–2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Gum Arabic Market Size Report, Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Function, Application, and Geography,” the gum arabic market is expected to grow from $ 759.74 million in 2019 to $ 1,206.35 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2028. The projected growth of the market is attributed to high demand from bakery and confectionery.





Gum Arabic Market: Competition Landscape

AEP Colloids; Agrigum International Limited; Alland & Robert; Farbest Brands; Hawkins Watts Limited; ISC Gums; Kerry Group; Nexira; Somar Corp; and TIC Gums, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global gum arabic market. Players operating in the global gum arabic market are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities.

In 2022, Europe held the largest share of the global gum arabic market and Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest growth rate over forecast period. The market for gum arabic in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players in the region. With increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for gum arabic products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the projected period. The popularity of gum arabic has increased within the region, particularly in Germany, France, and the UK. Transforming lifestyle trends concerning the food and beverage industry has had a noteworthy influence on the gum arabic market in Europe.





Growing Awareness about Multi-Functionality of Gum Arabic

Gum arabic is natural, edible, and generally safe for human consumption. Gum arabic has been used to treat various diseases; it improves the patients' digestive systems and also improves appetite, and for kidney disease patients, it helps them get enough energy from their food. Gum arabic is categorized as a nondigestible dietary fiber. It also exhibits some medicinal benefits, such as reducing dental plaque and healing of wounds, which encourage the application of gum arabic in the pharmaceutical sector, thereby propelling the growth of the global market for gum arabic. Also, gum arabic (acacia Senegal) is a complex polysaccharide indigestible to both humans and animals. Gum arabic is one the most usually used foaming agents, which is used not only used as a foaming agent but also as an emulsifier, drying agent, and stabilizer in various products. It is a natural plant-based hydrocolloid or plant or tree exudate composed of polysaccharide and Arabinogalactan protein (AGP) fractions. These give desirable amphiphilic (hydrophobic-hydrophilic) molecular characteristics and reliable emulsifying function to gum arabic. Gum arabic also has water-loving and water-hating components that work in tandem to create a mixture between components that generally don’t mix, like oil and water or air and water. The functional properties of gum arabic mainly depend on its source, type, and molecular structure, especially the AGP fraction present in the gum.

Therefore, growing awareness regarding the multi-functionality, inclination for natural products in the food and beverage industry, and related medicinal benefits are likely to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period.





Gum Arabic Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the gum arabic market is bifurcated into senegalia senegal gum and vachellia seyal gum. The senegalia senegal gum segment holds larger market share in the global gum arabic market in 2019. The vachellia seyal gum is another attractive segment in the gum arabic market. Vachellia Seyal also known as Shittim Wood is an evergreen spiny tree which is about 60 cm in diameter and 17 m in height. The bark of the tree provides a gum which can be eaten fresh or mixed with a pulp. The gum obtained from this tree is darker and inferior in quality to the Senegal gum. The gum is used by mixing it with powdered sandstone and soot to obtain red and black ink.

Based on function, the gum arabic market is segregated into thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, and others. The thickener segment holds largest market share in the global gum arabic market in 2019. Gum Arabic is a natural additive that is basically obtained from the bark of acacia tree. The gum is colorless, odorless and tasteless which is used in the commercial food processing in order to thicken the foods such as ice cream, candy and sweet syrups. It is a plant-derived fiber which is used as a thickening agent and also as a binder in order to hold the two ingredients together. Gum Arabic is a low viscosity gum and is used as a thickening agent in soft drinks and fruit juice-based beverages.

Based on application, the gum arabic market is segmented into bakery and confectionary, beverages, dairy and frozen products, and others. The bakery and confectionary segment hold largest market share in the global gum arabic market in 2019. Gum Arabic in the bakery sector is used for sealing of baked goods, to provide glossy coatings and effective binding. Small amount of gum arabic is added to the dough to increase the yield, improve texture, provide greater resiliency and to increase the shelf life.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gum Arabic Market



In 2020, various industries had to slow down their operations due to disruptions in value chains caused by the shutdown of national and international boundaries. The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions in food & beverages and hampered the growth of the gum arabic market. The adverse effect of the pandemic on food industry negatively impacted the demand for gum arabic from this industry.

