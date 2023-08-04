AdTheorent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a machine-learning pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events.



CEO Jim Lawson and CFO Patrick Elliott will participate in:

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time).



CEO Jim Lawson will present at:

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. Pacific Time).



Live webcasts of the events will be available on AdTheorent’s investor relations website at investors.adtheorent.com. Archived replays will be made available at the same location for a limited time.

About AdTheorent:

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's advanced machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's “Digital Advertising Leadership Award.” In September 2022, evidencing its continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain’s Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022. AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

Investor Contact:

April Scee, ICR

AdTheorentIR@icrinc.com

(646) 277-1219

Press Contact:

Melanie Berger, AdTheorent

Melanie@adtheorent.com

(850) 567-0082