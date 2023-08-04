Global Casino (Online & Offline) Industry 2023-2027: Market Consolidation and Strategic Acquisitions Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global casino market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with its value expected to surge from $99.87 billion in 2022 to $145.92 billion in 2023, at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.1%. Over time, the market is projected to reach $163.71 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 2%. As of 2022, Asia-Pacific led the casino market in terms of regional dominance.

An essential factor driving the market's growth is the increasing demand for online gambling. Online gambling, conducted via the internet, allows individuals to place bets and earn money digitally, using credit cards for transactions. Both winnings and losses are settled electronically, setting the stage for significant growth in the casino market. In Europe, online gambling revenue in 2021 accounted for 41.7% of total gambling revenue, amounting to €36.4 billion ($39.06 billion), representing a 19% increase over 2020 levels. In contrast, land-based gambling revenue accounted for 58.3% of total gambling revenue, reaching €50.8 billion ($54.51 billion), a slight 0.4% rise from 2020.

One prominent trend propelling the casino market is product innovation, with companies vying to strengthen their market position through inventive offerings. For example, MGM Resorts International, a leading US-based sports betting and iGaming operator, launched MGM Riches in March 2023, an unprecedented custom slot experience available both online via BetMGM and as a traditional slot game on BetMGM's iCasino platform or at MGM Resorts locations nationwide. MGM Riches features a multi-denomination, multi-level progressive slot game with two themes: MGM Riches Triple Ruby and MGM Riches 5x Sapphire.

Market consolidation and strategic acquisitions are also shaping the landscape. In July 2022, UK-based betting and gaming company 888 Holdings PLC acquired William Hill International for $2.35 billion, bringing together two robust businesses to form a powerful global betting and gaming entity with cutting-edge technology, products, and brands spanning sports betting and gaming.

Key players in the casino market include:

888 Holdings PLC

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

City of Dreams Manila

Delaware Park Casino & Racing

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Eldorado Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel Casino & Marina

Harrington Raceway & Casino

LC International Limited

MGM Resorts International

Palms Casino Resort

Penn Entertainment Inc.

These industry leaders contribute significantly to the market's dynamism and growth through their innovative strategies and offerings.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $145.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $163.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Casino Market Characteristics



3. Casino Market Trends And Strategies



4. Casino Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Casino Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Casino Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Casino Market



5. Casino Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Casino Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Casino Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Casino Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Casino Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gambling Machines

Gaming Tables

Other Types

6.2. Global Casino Market, Segmentation By Channel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

6.3. Global Casino Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Roulette

VR

7. Casino Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Casino Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Casino Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



