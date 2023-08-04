Aroma Chemicals Market to Surpass USD 7.58 Billion by 2030 due to Surging Preference for Natural Aroma Chemicals and Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The Aroma Chemicals Market reached USD 5.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2030, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the period of 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Aroma chemicals are the essence of captivating fragrances that enhance our daily lives. Their continuous development and exploration in both natural and synthetic forms contribute to the ever-evolving world of perfumery, creating an enticing tapestry of scents that delight and inspire us in countless ways.

Market Analysis

The aroma chemicals market is poised for significant growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for personal care and home care products, the expansion of the fragrance and flavor industry, technological advancements in production, and the rising popularity of natural and organic products. As the market continues to evolve, innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences will be crucial for companies seeking to thrive in this dynamic industry.

Aroma Chemicals Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2023 USD 5.33 billion in 2022 Market Share by 2030 USD 7.58 billion by 2030 CAGR CAGR of 4.0% From 2023-2030 Key Segments By Source (natural, synthetic), by product (Benzenoids, Terpenes, Musk Chemicals, Others)



By Application (Food & Beverages, Fine Chemicals, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soaps & Detergents, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

A recession can have a substantial impact on the aroma chemicals market due to reduced consumer spending, shifts in consumer preferences, and disruptions in supply chains. However, with innovation and adaptation, the industry can recover and grow as the economy stabilizes. Companies in the fragrance and flavor industry must be prepared to weather economic downturns and strategically navigate challenges to emerge stronger in the long run.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the aroma chemicals market, impacting supply chains, prices, regulations, competition, and consumer behavior. As the conflict's ramifications continue to unfold, the industry will need to remain agile and adaptable to navigate through these challenging times successfully. Market players will have to seek innovative strategies to maintain stability, sustain growth, and seize opportunities amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Key Regional Development

The aroma chemicals market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, shaped by regional preferences, cultural heritage, and economic factors. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa all contribute uniquely to the global fragrance industry. The demand for natural and sustainable aroma chemicals continues to rise across all regions, as consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and eco-consciousness.

Key Takeaway from Aroma Chemicals Market Study

The rise of the natural segment has been fueled by the growing interest in clean-label products, free from synthetic chemicals and harmful additives. Manufacturers are responding by investing in research and development to discover new, exotic botanical sources and extract aroma chemicals through environmentally-friendly processes.

The cosmetics and toiletries industry has long been a driving force behind the market. Fragrances and flavors are integral components of personal care and beauty products, enhancing the overall consumer experience. The demand for these products has soared with changing beauty trends, increased disposable income, and a booming global cosmetics market.

Recent Developments Related to Aroma Chemicals Market

In a significant development in the global chemical and fragrance industry, Belgium-based Azelis has successfully acquired a majority stake in Ashapura Aromas, a renowned player in the fragrance and aroma ingredients market.

In a strategic move to focus on its core business and streamline operations, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a leading global producer of flavors and fragrances, has announced its decision to sell its aroma chemical business to a prominent private equity firm.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.3. Introduction

4.3.1 Impact on major economies

4.3.1.1 US

4.3.1.2 Canada

4.3.1.3 Germany

4.3.1.4 France

4.3.1.5 United Kingdom

4.3.1.6 China

4.3.1.7 Japan

4.3.1.8 South Korea

4.3.1.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Source

8.1 Natural

8.2 Synthetic

9. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Product

9.1 Benzenoids

9.2 Terpenes

9.3 Musk Chemicals

9.4 Others

10. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Food & Beverages

10.2 Fine Chemicals

10.3 Cosmetics

10.4 Toiletries

10.5 Soaps & Detergents

10.5 Others

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Company profile

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial

12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Symrise

12.3 Takasgo International Corporation

12.4 Privi Organics India Limited

12.5 HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD

12.6 Givaudan

12.7 Bell Flowers & Fragrances

12.8 Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 Veera Fragrances

12.10 S H Kelkar and Company

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

