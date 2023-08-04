Aroma Chemicals Market to Surpass USD 7.58 Billion by 2030 due to Surging Preference for Natural Aroma Chemicals and Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The Aroma Chemicals Market reached USD 5.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2030, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the period of 2023 to 2030”.
Market Report Scope
Aroma chemicals are the essence of captivating fragrances that enhance our daily lives. Their continuous development and exploration in both natural and synthetic forms contribute to the ever-evolving world of perfumery, creating an enticing tapestry of scents that delight and inspire us in countless ways.
Market Analysis
The aroma chemicals market is poised for significant growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for personal care and home care products, the expansion of the fragrance and flavor industry, technological advancements in production, and the rising popularity of natural and organic products. As the market continues to evolve, innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences will be crucial for companies seeking to thrive in this dynamic industry.
Aroma Chemicals Market Overview & Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size by 2023
|USD 5.33 billion in 2022
|Market Share by 2030
|USD 7.58 billion by 2030
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.0% From 2023-2030
|Key Segments
|By Source (natural, synthetic), by product (Benzenoids, Terpenes, Musk Chemicals, Others)
By Application (Food & Beverages, Fine Chemicals, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soaps & Detergents, Others)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
|20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours)
|If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization.
|Pricing & Purchase Options
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.
Impact of Recession
A recession can have a substantial impact on the aroma chemicals market due to reduced consumer spending, shifts in consumer preferences, and disruptions in supply chains. However, with innovation and adaptation, the industry can recover and grow as the economy stabilizes. Companies in the fragrance and flavor industry must be prepared to weather economic downturns and strategically navigate challenges to emerge stronger in the long run.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine War has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the aroma chemicals market, impacting supply chains, prices, regulations, competition, and consumer behavior. As the conflict's ramifications continue to unfold, the industry will need to remain agile and adaptable to navigate through these challenging times successfully. Market players will have to seek innovative strategies to maintain stability, sustain growth, and seize opportunities amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape.
Key Regional Development
The aroma chemicals market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, shaped by regional preferences, cultural heritage, and economic factors. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa all contribute uniquely to the global fragrance industry. The demand for natural and sustainable aroma chemicals continues to rise across all regions, as consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and eco-consciousness.
Key Takeaway from Aroma Chemicals Market Study
- The rise of the natural segment has been fueled by the growing interest in clean-label products, free from synthetic chemicals and harmful additives. Manufacturers are responding by investing in research and development to discover new, exotic botanical sources and extract aroma chemicals through environmentally-friendly processes.
- The cosmetics and toiletries industry has long been a driving force behind the market. Fragrances and flavors are integral components of personal care and beauty products, enhancing the overall consumer experience. The demand for these products has soared with changing beauty trends, increased disposable income, and a booming global cosmetics market.
Recent Developments Related to Aroma Chemicals Market
- In a significant development in the global chemical and fragrance industry, Belgium-based Azelis has successfully acquired a majority stake in Ashapura Aromas, a renowned player in the fragrance and aroma ingredients market.
- In a strategic move to focus on its core business and streamline operations, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a leading global producer of flavors and fragrances, has announced its decision to sell its aroma chemical business to a prominent private equity firm.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.3. Introduction
4.3.1 Impact on major economies
4.3.1.1 US
4.3.1.2 Canada
4.3.1.3 Germany
4.3.1.4 France
4.3.1.5 United Kingdom
4.3.1.6 China
4.3.1.7 Japan
4.3.1.8 South Korea
4.3.1.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Source
8.1 Natural
8.2 Synthetic
9. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Product
9.1 Benzenoids
9.2 Terpenes
9.3 Musk Chemicals
9.4 Others
10. Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Application
10.1 Food & Beverages
10.2 Fine Chemicals
10.3 Cosmetics
10.4 Toiletries
10.5 Soaps & Detergents
10.5 Others
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Company profile
12.1 BASF SE
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial
12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 Symrise
12.3 Takasgo International Corporation
12.4 Privi Organics India Limited
12.5 HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD
12.6 Givaudan
12.7 Bell Flowers & Fragrances
12.8 Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
12.9 Veera Fragrances
12.10 S H Kelkar and Company
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
13.3.1 Industry News
13.3.2 Company News
13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14. Use Case and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
