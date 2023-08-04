Growth Prospects in Global Methylamine Market: Rising Demand in Agriculture Boosts Global Methylamine Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methylamine Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding Methylamine: A Versatile Chemical Compound

Methylamine (CH3NH2) is the simplest primary amine, a colorless gas with a fish-like odor. It is derived from ammonia, where a methyl group replaces one hydrogen atom. Widely used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, Methylamine is an important chemical compound prepared by Hofmann Rearrangement at a laboratory scale and by reacting methanol with ammonia under a catalyst at a commercial scale.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The "Global Methylamine Market Outlook to 2028" report projects a considerable growth rate for the global Methylamine market during the forecast period. Major applications of Methylamine in the electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture sectors are driving the market's growth. The agricultural segment, fueled by the high demand for pesticides utilizing Methylamine, is expected to dominate the market share, especially with the rising population accelerating the growth of the agricultural industry.

Regional Insights

Globally, North America currently holds the leading position in the global Methylamine market in terms of consumption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to grow faster during the forecast period, driven by high demand from emerging economies like India and China for agricultural purposes.

Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report analyzes the Methylamine market by segmenting based on type (gas and liquid), application (Alkyl Alkanolamines, N-methylpyrrolidone, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals & other applications), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa). Additionally, it provides extensively researched competitive landscape sections, profiling major companies, their market shares, and projects.

