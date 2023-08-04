3DX and Jessco Racing Targeting New Land Speed World Record at Bonneville Salt Flats

SEATTLE, WA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, announces it will be attending Bonneville Speedweek at the Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah from August 5-11, 2023.

The Bonneville Salt Flats is home to all kinds of speed-shattering records that are usually set at a myriad of racing events held here including: the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials and Bonneville Speed Week—the largest meet of the year, attracting hundreds of drivers in all racing classes who compete to set new land speed records in all kinds of racing categories.

3DX Industries, Inc. has been involved in the design and printing of custom racing parts for years and is one of the sponsors for Jessco Racing in their quest to set a new land speed world record in the 3000CC, partial Streamliner, pushrod class. Not only will 3DX be a part of the crew team, but this is also a great networking event to connect with like-minded individuals and discuss the future of 3D printing.

“We have designed and manufactured custom racing parts for over 10 years, including 3D metal printed intake manifolds, billet machined brake calipers, blower bearing end caps, an intake for a Toyota Supra Race Team, various parts for KTM off road motorcycles and other racing components,” said CEO Roger Janssen. “We’re honored to be a part of and attending for a second year in a row this world class event,” he added.

Roger continued, “We can manufacture custom and production parts with complexity and precision more efficiently using our additive manufacturing capabilities. I am excited to be part of the Jessco Racing Team and will be right there working as a member of the pit crew to support their needs.”

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

