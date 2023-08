Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after the market close.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at htt p s://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

An audio replay will be available through August 17, 2023 by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 13740056. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com . Supporting materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

Upcoming Investor Conference

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Gabelli Funds 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 7th in New York.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://w w w.bridgera e rospace.com .