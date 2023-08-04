Shifting Landscape of General Merchandise Stores in the US: Navigating Headwinds in the Department Stores Channel

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Merchandise Stores in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report sheds light on key trends and developments shaping the industry, providing invaluable insights for businesses operating in the retail sector.

The department stores channel in the US has been facing significant challenges for years. While it once held a prominent position as the go-to destination for apparel and cosmetics, changing consumer preferences and the rise of alternative retail channels have impacted sales. The "General Merchandise Stores in the US" report explores these shifts and offers a deeper understanding of consumer behavior and industry trends.

Understanding the US Retail Landscape

The report provides a holistic view of the retail industry, examining various retail channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. Additionally, it analyzes non-store retailing, such as vending, home shopping, internet retailing, and direct selling.

Key Insights and Benefits

Gain a detailed understanding of the General Merchandise Stores market in the US.

Identify growth sectors and the driving forces behind industry changes.

Assess the competitive environment, major players, and leading brands.

Utilize five-year forecasts to make informed business decisions.

Exploring the Prospects and Opportunities

The report highlights prospects and opportunities within the department stores and variety stores segments. It delves into the future trajectories of key players such as Dollar General, Kohl's, and Macy's. Additionally, it provides valuable channel data, allowing businesses to gauge market performance and growth rates.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pq3cj



Source: Euromonitor International

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.