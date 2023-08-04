Global Agriculture Materials Market (2023-2028): Advanced Farming Machinery Revolution, CLAAS KGaA and Escorts Ltd. Drive Demand

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Materials Market (2023-2028) by Component, Equipment, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agriculture Materials Market is estimated to be USD 2.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.41 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.64%.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Mechanization of Activities in Agriculture: The increasing adoption of advanced farming machinery and equipment, such as harvesters, tractors, and spraying equipment, is driving the growth of the agriculture materials market.

Rising Demand for Organic Fertilizers: With a growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmental concerns, there is a rising demand for organic fertilizers, which is contributing to the market growth.

Government Support for Procurement of Agriculture Materials: Governments around the world are providing support and subsidies to farmers for the procurement of agriculture materials, further propelling market growth.

Restraints:

Lack of Information about the Efficient Agriculture Equipment: The lack of awareness and information about the benefits and efficiency of advanced agriculture equipment is hindering market growth in some regions.

Environmental Concern Regarding Adverse Effects of Fertilizers: Environmental concerns about the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers are leading to a shift towards organic and eco-friendly alternatives.

Opportunities:

Rising Focus towards Precision Agriculture: The increasing adoption of precision agriculture techniques and technologies is creating opportunities for the agriculture materials market, as precision farming requires specific materials and equipment.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Farming Machinery: The growing adoption of advanced farming machinery, especially in developing economies, is expected to drive the demand for agriculture materials.

Challenges:

Decreasing Arable Land: The decreasing availability of arable land due to urbanization and industrialization poses a challenge to the agriculture materials market.

Market Segmentations:

The Global Agriculture Materials Market is segmented based on Component, Equipment, Application, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Agricultural Biological, Agricultural Seeds, Agrochemicals, and Crop Production Management.

By Equipment, the market is classified into Harvesters, Hay & Forage Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment, Planting Equipment, Spraying Equipment, and Tractors.

By Application, the market is classified into Harvesting & Threshing, Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Plant Protection, Post-harvest & Agro-Processing, Sowing & Planting, and Weed Cultivation.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

