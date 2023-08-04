Global Hepatology Market Report 2023-2028: Highly Sensitive and Rapid Diagnostic Tests Propel Growth in the Hepatology Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hepatology Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Reagent, Application, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hepatology market is estimated to be USD 13.54 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.40 Bn by 2028, exhibiting a substantial CAGR of 11.56%.

Market Dynamics:

The Hepatology Market is influenced by various factors that drive, restrain, and offer opportunities and challenges for its growth. The key market dynamics are as follows:

Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Lung Disease: The rising prevalence of lung diseases is propelling the demand for hepatology products for accurate diagnostic testing and disease management.

Increasing Geriatric Population: The growing geriatric population is leading to a higher incidence of liver-related diseases, driving the demand for hepatology products and diagnostic systems.

Rising Initiative for highly Sensitive and Rapid Tests: The focus on the development of highly sensitive and rapid diagnostic tests is stimulating market growth, as these tests facilitate early detection and timely intervention.

Restraints:

High Cost and Time-Consuming Process: The high cost and time-consuming process associated with hepatology tests may hinder their widespread adoption, especially in resource-constrained regions.

Opportunities:

Increasing R&D of Accurate Diagnostic System: Ongoing research and development activities aimed at enhancing the accuracy of diagnostic systems present significant growth opportunities in the hepatology market.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies for hepatology tests and treatments are likely to boost market growth, encouraging increased patient access to advanced diagnostic solutions.

Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Approvals for Novel Drugs & Vaccines: The stringent regulatory approval processes for novel drugs and vaccines may pose challenges for market players in introducing innovative products to the market.

Market Segmentations:

The Global Hepatology Market is segmented based on Product Type, Reagent, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into: Hematology Analyzers

Flow Cytometers

Coagulation Analyzers

Slide Stainers

Centrifuges

Hemoglobinometers By Reagent, the market is classified into: Coagulation Reagents

Flow Cytometers Reagents

Immuno-hematology Reagents By Application, the market is classified into: Cancer

Diabetes Mellitus

Infectious Disease By End User, the market is classified into: Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes By Geography, the market is classified into: Americas

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles:

The report also features the profiles of key players in the hepatology market, including:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio Rad laboratories

Boule Diagnostics AB

Horiba, Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Sigma Aldrich Co.

Sysmex Co.

