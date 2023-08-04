Pärnu Holdings OÜ, a majority shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS, announces that it has signed a demerger agreement and a share sale-purchase agreement

The majority shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS, Pärnu Holdings OÜ, which owns a 57.6292% stake in the share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS, informs that it has signed a demerger agreement according to which 1,750,135 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS will be divided into NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ. The shareholders of NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ are Stetind OÜ and Joakim Johan Helenius, who are also shareholders of Pärnu Holdings OÜ. The shareholdings in both companies are divided between the shareholders 50/50.



As a result of the demerger, Pärnu Holdings OÜ will own 842,640 Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (18.729% of all Nordic Fibreboard AS shares) and NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ will own 1,750,135 Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (38.90% of all Nordic Fibreboard AS shares).

Following the approval of the demerger agreement, Stetind OÜ entered into a share sale-purchase agreement with Rubus Capital OÜ, a company controlled by Joakim Johan Helenius, by which Stetind OÜ sold its 50% stake in NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ to Rubus Capital OÜ. As a result, 50% of the share capital of NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ will belong to Joakim Johan Helenius and 50% to Rubus Capital OÜ. Joakim Johan Helenius will not gain control over Nordic Fibreboard AS as a result of the transaction.





Enel Äkke

Head of Administration

Ph: +372 55 52 5550

E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com