Global Breast Biopsy Market - Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy Holds the Largest Share

The global breast biopsy market is projected to reach US$1.90 billion in 2027, experiencing a growth rate of 8.72% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rising female population aged 65 or above. Additionally, the growing adoption of liquid biopsy is expected to have a positive impact on the breast biopsy market.

Types of Breast Biopsies: The global breast biopsy market is segmented by type, including core needle biopsy (CNB), vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). In 2022, core needle biopsy (CNB) held the dominant share of the market, followed by vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB).

The market is further segmented based on image-guided technology, which includes mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and CT-guided biopsy. In 2022, the largest share of the market was held by mammography guided stereotactic biopsy. Regional Analysis: The report analyzes the market dynamics and trends in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW) regions. In 2022, North America held the dominant share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Overall, the report offers valuable insights and forecasts to help stakeholders understand the current market landscape and plan effective strategies for growth in the global breast biopsy market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



