AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Hosts IG Live With AirSculpt Celebrity Client, Jenny McCarthy and Dr. Aaron Rollins

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, and its Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Aaron Rollins are excited to join celebrity, TV personality and brand ambassador for the new SKIMS swim campaign, Jenny McCarthy, to discuss her AirSculpt experience on AirSculpt’s Instagram Live, Monday August 7 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Earlier this summer, AirSculpt unveiled Jenny’s dramatic transformation on @airsculpt’s Instagram. Additional content can be found on Jenny’s Instagram @jennymccarthy.



“I am looking forward to sitting down with Jenny to talk more about her AirSculpt experience and results,” said Dr. Rollins, “Jenny, like many people, was looking to make some changes to her body. Despite her disciplined workout routine and healthy lifestyle, she wasn’t achieving the results she wanted. AirSculpt was the perfect solution given how minimally invasive the procedure is and the ‘wow’ factor results it delivers.”

McCarthy received AirSculpt on her stomach to remove fat, AirSculpt®+, using Renuvion®, for an additional skin tightening effect, and a fat transfer to her hands to combat signs of aging in just a single session with local anesthesia. With AirSculpt, there’s no needles, no scalpels and no stitches so Jenny was able to get back into her normal, daily routine in less than 48 hours.

“I am so thrilled with my AirSculpt results and excited to share more about my experience,” said McCarthy. “I pride myself in being honest and transparent about the kinds of procedures I have had done and I can honestly say that the AirSculpt experience delivers on both the quality of the experience and the incredible results.”

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt’s premium locations throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 26 centers, visit www.airsculpt.com .

