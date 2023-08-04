Consolidated Water Sets Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call for Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 5868888

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 18, 2023, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 5868888

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com .

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact



Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



Media & ESG Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact