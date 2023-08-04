New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminum Cladding Panels Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479824/?utm_source=GNW

Mbond Manufacturer SD Bhd, 3A Composites Corporation, Alucoil S.A., Fairview EU Ltd T/a Valcan, Yaret Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Schweiter Technologies AG, Multipanel UK Ltd., Genify Aluminum Co. Ltd. and Likeair Industry Co. Ltd.



The global aluminum cladding panels market is expected to grow from $6.40 billion in 2022 to $6.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aluminum cladding panels market is expected to reach $7.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.59%.



The aluminum cladding panels market consists of sales of products like solid aluminum panels, aluminum perforated panels, and aluminum composite panels.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aluminum cladding panels refer to a type of construction material made from aluminum sheets that are bonded to a polyethylene core. They are commonly used in the construction industry as a lightweight and durable alternative to traditional building materials like concrete, brick, and stone.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum cladding panels market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aluminum cladding panels include solid aluminum panels and aluminum composite panels.Solid aluminum panels refer to a type of cladding material that is made entirely of aluminum without any core material.



They are available in various thicknesses of 3mm, 4mm and 6mm for use in various applications such as building curtain walls and interior decoration in end-user residential and non-residential.



The surge in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the aluminum cladding panels market going forward.A surge in construction activities refers to an increase in the level of construction work taking place in a particular region.



There will be demand for housing or commercial properties, the availability of funding for construction projects, and construction materials.A surge in construction activities has a significant impact on the demand for building materials, including aluminum cladding panels.



Aluminum cladding panels are a popular choice for use in construction due to their lightweight, durability, and recyclability.For instance, in December 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St.



Louis, a US-based central bank, total spending on commercial construction reached $131 million, increasing from $103 million in December 2021. Furthermore, in May 2022, the total spending on residential construction topped $954 million, increasing from $797 million in May 2021. Therefore, the surge in construction activities is driving the growth of the aluminum cladding panels market.



Product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the aluminum cladding panel market.Companies operating in the aluminum cladding panel market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Sculptform, an Australia-based interior and exterior manufacturing products company, launched aluminum click-on battens for aluminum cladding panels.Click-on Battens is an aluminum cladding system that uses a ""click-on"" installation method.



Click-on battens are a type of facade cladding system that is used to cover the exterior or interior of buildings.The battens are available in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors to suit different design requirements.



Click-on battens are a popular choice for both residential and commercial buildings. They are used as a primary cladding system or as an accent feature on walls, ceilings, or soffits. The installation process involves fixing the clips to the substrate and then clicking the battens into place using a simple locking mechanism.



In April 2020, Novelis Inc., a US-based aluminum and copper manufacturing company, acquired Aleris Corporation for $2.8 billion. This acquisition would strengthen Novelis’ position in the global aluminum industry, serve its customers with a wider range of high-quality aluminum products, and expand its product portfolio in the automotive and aerospace markets. Aleris Corporation is a US-based aluminum product manufacturing company, including aluminum cladding panels.



The countries covered in the aluminum cladding panels market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

