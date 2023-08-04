New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Kiosks Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479823/?utm_source=GNW

, Kiosk Information Systems Inc., Olea Kiosks Inc., Innovative Travel Solutions, Materna IPS GmbH, Collins Aerospace, and Elenium Automation Pty Ltd.



The global airport kiosks market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.90%.



The airport kiosks market consists of sales of interactive digital video walls, digital and interactive ticketing kiosks, cash-to-card kiosks, and interactive kiosks.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An airport kiosk is a touch-screen gadget in an airport.That helps passengers to self-check in and pay using credit or debit cards at no additional cost.



It also offers a valid boarding pass. In congested airports, travelers can save time by using kiosks to bypass lengthy lines.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the airport kiosks market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the airport kiosks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of airport kiosks are hardware, software and services.Hardware for a kiosk includes the shell, digital display, parts, and integrations.



These are installed indoor or outdoor. These are used for information, common use self services, ticketing, automated passport control and others.



The increasing IT spending at airports is expected to propel the growth of the airport kiosks market going forward.IT spending refers to the sum of money allocated to an organization’s information technology systems and services, including salaries for IT staff and costs associated with setting up and maintaining company-wide systems and services.



Airport kiosks use information technology.The rise in IT spending is increasing the adoption of airport kiosks.



For instance, in March 2023, according to Aviation Week Network, a UK-based production company reports, 93% of airports anticipating higher IT budgets in 2023 compared to 2022, airport IT spending is expected to continue its steady year-over-year growth trend from 2020 to support this push for digitalization. Therefore, the increasing IT spending at airports is driving the growth of the airport kiosk market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airport kiosks market.Companies operating in the airport kiosk market are adopting advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Vision-Box, a Portugal-based software company that delivers self-service biometric-based solutions launched a mobile kiosk for airports that will give airport operators more flexibility with their biometric infrastructure.The kiosk-on-wheels run on battery power and can easily be moved from one part to another of the airport.



It can be used for people looking to gain access to a lounge and for screening at boarding and security gates.



In October 2022, Japan Industrial Partners Inc., a Japan-based private equity firm acquired Toshiba Corporation for $16 billion. Through this acquisition, Japan Industrial Partners aimed to develop business in Japan and increase their services. Toshiba Corporation is a Japan-based multinational conglomerate whose subsidiary Toshiba TEC Corp. provides kiosks.



The countries covered in the airport kiosks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The airport kiosks market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides airport kiosks market statistics, including airport kiosks industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a airport kiosks market share, detailed airport kiosks market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the airport kiosks industry. This airport kiosks market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479823/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________