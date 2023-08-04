Europe Wound Care Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic, & Smith + Nephew

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wound Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the wound care market in Europe, presenting exhaustive information on the adoption of advanced wound care products across various European countries. The market's growth is hindered by the need for better reimbursement options for advanced wound care products.

However, constant product launches by key vendors to gain market share and the increasing target population are driving market expansion. Despite the high demand for advanced wound care segments, the adoption varies among European countries, with Germany and France benefiting from better reimbursement, while Italy and other developing nations face challenges with undefined reimbursement policies.

Hospitals and wound care clinics are major end-users, constituting a significant market share. Nonetheless, the lack of awareness among nurses in handling wound care patients remains a major limitation.

Moreover, while Germany boasts the highest number of specialty wound care clinics, the distribution of such clinics is uneven in other countries due to the high cost of advanced wound care products. The European wound care management committee collaborates with various institutions to improve treatment standards and reduce patient re-admission rates.

However, the market growth faces constraints due to the lack of training among wound care specialists and nurses, as well as the stringent regulations for launching wound care products, necessitating multiple evaluations across different countries. Despite these challenges, the advanced wound care market is expected to witness incremental growth, with a projected increase of over two billion dollars.

MARKET DEFINITION

Wound care helps to treat/heal several types of acute injuries, such as burns, bruises, surgical incisions, and chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers.

Wound care consists of products and devices that include bandages, gauze, dressings, cleansers, wound therapy devices, pads, and skin grafts. Wound care management depends on the severity of the wound - acute or chronic.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages82
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$11.28 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$18.06 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.1%
Regions CoveredEurope

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

VENDOR LIST

Key Vendors

  • Johnson& Johnson
  • 3M
  • Medtronic
  • Smith + Nephew

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Adhesys Medical
  • Advanced Solution Medical Group
  • Advancis medical
  • B.Braun
  • BTI Biotechnology Institute
  • Carilex Medical
  • Convatech
  • Hartmann
  • Lohmann & Rauscher
  • Molnlycke
  • Purple Surgicals
  • Peter Surgicals
  • Talley Group
  • Vivistat

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Advanced Wound care
  • Sutures & Stapling Device
  • Traditional Wound Care Products
  • Haemostat & Surgical Sealants

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Long-Term Care Facilities
  • Home Healthcare
  • Others

Wound Type

  • Acute Wound
  • Chronic Wound

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

