Aircraft Engine Blade Global Market Report 2023

The global aircraft engine blade market is expected to grow from $14.20 billion in 2022 to $15.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft engine blade market is expected to reach $20.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The aircraft engine blade market consists of sales of blade airfoils, shrouds, trailing edges and platforms.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aircraft engine blades are one of the critical components of a jet engine. They are responsible for converting the energy of the hot, expanding gases into rotational energy that powers the engine’s fan or compressor.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft engine blade market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft engine blade market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aircraft engine blades are compressor blades, turbine blades, and fan blades.Compressor blades are located in the engine’s compressor section, which compresses the incoming air before it enters the combustion chamber.



The various aircraft types include commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft with various blade sizes such as 0-20, 21-40, and 41-60.The various materials include titanium, nickel alloy, composites, and others.



These are used by various end-users such as original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and aftermarket.



The surge in adopting cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft engine blade market going forward.Cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft are designed to reduce operating costs and improve environmental sustainability, and they are equipped with advanced technologies to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and lower maintenance costs.



Aircraft engine blades are used in various cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft that increase their durability.For instance, in July 2022, as per the Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) 2022 released by the Boeing Company, a US-based aircraft industry company, the demand for fuel-efficient aircraft would rise to 41,000 airplanes by 2041.



Therefore, the surge in adopting cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft drives the aircraft engine blade market.



Advancements in composite materials are a popular trend in the aircraft engine blade market.Major companies operating in the aircraft engine blade market are focused on advancements in composite materials for production to reinforce their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Rostec, a Russia-based industrial conglomerate corporation, introduced unique technologies for producing aircraft engine blades, using high-precision equipment and specialized materials such as titanium alloy to create blades with high-performance characteristics. This is driven by the growing demand for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, which helps to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.



In November 2022, Aciturri Aeronáutica, a Spain-based aerospace company acquired Malichaud Atlantique for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Aciturri aims to expand its current technological and industrial capabilities to position itself as a TIER1 supplier.



Malichaud Atlantique is a France-based manufacturer of moving blades and turbine distributors of aeronautics and energy sectors.



The countries covered in the aircraft engine blade market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft engine blade market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft engine blade market statistics, including aircraft engine blade industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft engine blade market share, detailed aircraft engine blade market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft engine blade industry. This aircraft engine blade market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

