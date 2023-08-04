United States Nurse Call Systems Market Insights Report 2023: A Projected $1.214 Billion Market by 2028 with Ascom, Rauland, Hill-Rom, & Honeywell International Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Nurse Call Systems Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nurse call systems market in the US has witnessed significant growth, reaching a value of $675.00 million in 2022 and is projected to surge to $1,214.68 million by 2028, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.029%

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the size and forecast of the US nurse call systems market, encompassing the revenue generated from nurse call systems and related software.

Nurse call systems play a critical role in healthcare settings, allowing patients to remotely alert nurses and healthcare staff for assistance, ensuring timely and efficient care. Leading players such as Hill-Rom, Rauland, Ascom, and Honeywell dominate the market, while it continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for existing and emerging players alike.

The report delves into the factors driving this growth, including the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funding initiatives aimed at updating hospitals with advanced technology-driven nurse call systems.

The study presents a detailed scenario of the present nurse call systems market, encompassing comprehensive market dynamics for the period of 2023 to 2028, including growth enablers, restraints, and emerging trends. The report provides a comprehensive view of both demand and supply aspects of the market, profiling and examining the leading companies and other prominent players operating in this dynamic sector.

In product type segmentation, the IP-based nurse call system segment accounted for the highest share of 51.22% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period. IP-based systems enjoy an excellent reputation as a system and can incorporate smartphones into the nurse call system and use voice over IP (VoIP) communication to allow patients to talk to caregivers directly, which is likely to boost the US nurse call systems market.

In Technology segmentation, the wireless communication systems segment accounted for the highest share of 44.78% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the study period. The growth can be attributed to the higher level of integration, reduced cost of installation, and better patient mobility.

In the end-user segmentation, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share of 66.41% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.63% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to their large patient pool and greater financing capability for devices such as nurse call systems.

In application type, the alarms & communications segment accounted for the highest share of 52.43% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to their significant role in streamlining the message between nurses, patients, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $675 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1214 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered United States

