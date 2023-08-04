United States Walk-in Bathtubs Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Kohler, LIXIL, Investindustrial, SWCORP, ARIEL, & Ella's Bubbles

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Walk-in Bathtubs Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US walk-in bathtubs market was valued at $757.26 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $941.61 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.
This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the US walk-in bathtubs market, providing valuable insights into its size, forecast, and industry trends. Walk-in bathtubs serve a crucial purpose in assisting individuals with mobility issues, offering safety features like handlebars and footholds to prevent falls and slips.
The report examines various market dynamics for 2023-2028, including growth enablers, restraints, and trends, offering a holistic view of the demand and supply aspects of the market. As the standard of living and spending capacity of US consumers rise, the demand for bathtubs has grown significantly, especially in the hospitality industry.
With the tourism industry experiencing a post-pandemic boom, the need for walk-in bathtubs in the hospitality sector is on the rise, driving traction in the US market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The US walk-in bathtub market is growing significantly due to increasing demand for bath therapies, custom bathtubs, technological advancements, spa centers, hospitality industry expansion, bathroom renovations & home remodeling activities, smart cities, and a growing geriatric & bariatric population.
- In the combo segment of the walk-in bathtubs market, people prefer to buy grab handles, anti-slip surface coatings, and LED lighting.
- The rising number of arthritis and musculoskeletal diseases drives the demand for walk-in bathtubs as it gives more relaxation.
- Due to technological innovations and rising demand for IoT products, therapy-based walk-in bathtubs are gaining traction in the market.
- Kohler, LIXIL, Investindustrial, SWCORP, Ella's Bubbles, and ARIEL are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Bathing Safety, AmeriGlide, SanSpa Five Star, BOCA Walk-In Tubs, Independent Home, Hydro Dimensions, BCI Acrylic, Safe Step Walk-In Tub, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
- Due to the increasingly luxurious lifestyle among the US people, companies are adopting various initiatives, including push strategies and lifetime free services, to drive the US walk-in bathtubs market during the forecast period.
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Kohler Co.
- LIXIL Corporation
- Investindustrial
- SWCORP
- ARIEL
- Ella's Bubbles, LLC
Other Prominent Vendors
- UNIVERSAL TUBS
- Bathing Safety
- AmeriGlide
- SanSpa Five Star
- BOCA Walk-In Tubs
- Independent Home
- Hydro Dimensions
- BCI Acrylic
- Safe Step Walk-In Tub
- Leaf Home Safety Solutions
- Safety Bath
- Lifetime Walk-In Bathtubs
- Best Buy
- TheraTub Inc.
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Product Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Traditional Soaker
- Combo
- Therapy-Based
- Specialty
Design Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Embedded
- Independent
Application Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Household
- Commercial
Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Offline Store
- Online Store
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of the US Walk-in Bathtubs Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
