3D Ultrasound Market to Cross USD 6.17 Billion in 2030 on Account of Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the 3D Ultrasound Market reached an estimated value of USD 3.65 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow significantly to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, with an approximate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

3D ultrasound has emerged as a game-changer in modern medicine. Its ability to provide detailed, real-time, and non-invasive imaging has significantly contributed to more accurate diagnoses, better treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes across various medical disciplines. As technology continues to advance, 3D ultrasound is expected to remain at the forefront of medical imaging, opening new avenues for medical professionals to deliver quality healthcare.

Governments and private healthcare institutions are investing heavily in advanced medical imaging technologies to enhance patient care and improve diagnostic accuracy. As a result, the market is experiencing steady growth due to these substantial financial commitments.

Market Analysis

The 3D ultrasound market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, rising chronic diseases, expanding applications in obstetrics and gynecology, the aging population, the surge in minimally invasive procedures, and increased healthcare expenditure. As the demand for superior medical imaging and accurate diagnosis continues to soar, the 3D ultrasound market will play an increasingly critical role in revolutionizing the field of medical diagnostics and patient care.

Major Players included in this report are:

The major Key players are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon, Hitachi, Siemens, Fujifilm, Royal Philips, Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Analogic Corp., Esaote S.P.A, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, and others.

Impact of Recession on 3D Ultrasound Market Growth

The 3D ultrasound market, like many other industries, faces unique challenges during economic recessions. However, by understanding the potential impact and implementing proactive strategies, companies can adapt, remain resilient, and even find opportunities for growth in uncertain times. Diversification, cost-effectiveness, and geographic expansion are among the key strategies that can help the market thrive despite economic challenges.

3D Ultrasound Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.65 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 6.17 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.8 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 3D Ultrasound Market: Key Segmentation • By Application (General imaging, Cardiovascular, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Point of care)

• By End-use (Handheld, Cart/Trolley) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has had significant and diverse consequences on the 3D ultrasound market. Disruption of supply chains, economic instability, decreased healthcare spending, impact on research and development, emigration of healthcare professionals, government priorities, regional market growth, and technological transfer are some of the ways the conflict has influenced the sector. While the long-term effects remain uncertain, addressing these challenges will be crucial for the recovery and growth of the market in the region.

Key Regional Developments

The regional dynamics of the 3D ultrasound market highlight the global adoption and potential of this transformative medical imaging technology. North America and Europe remain key players, focusing on technological advancements and research collaborations. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are experiencing rapid growth due to increased healthcare spending, expanding infrastructure, and rising awareness.

Key Takeaway from 3D Ultrasound Market Study

The cardiovascular segment of the market is poised to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. The heart is one of the most critical organs in the human body, and precise imaging plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

The handheld segment is another significant driver in the market. As the medical landscape evolves and healthcare becomes more accessible outside traditional hospital settings, the demand for portable and convenient imaging devices has surged.

Recent Developments Related to 3D Ultrasound Market



In a significant leap forward for women's healthcare, GE Healthcare has unveiled its latest technological marvel - an ultra-premium ultrasound system designed to revolutionize diagnostic imaging in women's health.

The vienna-based startup, PIUR IMAGING, has successfully raised €4.9 million in a recent funding round, propelling its innovative AI-driven tomographic 3D technology into the US healthcare market.

