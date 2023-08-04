New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sugarcane Syrup Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479820/?utm_source=GNW

, Kinyara Sugar Ltd., Royal Swaziland Sugar Corp., Carolina Cider Company, Tate & Lyle Plc., Liber and Company, and Illovo Sugar.



The global sugarcane syrup market is expected to grow from $41.67 billion in 2022 to $44.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sugarcane syrup market is expected to reach $56.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The sugarcane syrup market consists of sales of Louisiana ribbon, Louisiana striped, and green German.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sugarcane syrup refers to a concentrated sugarcane juice produced by drying the juice taken from sugar cane pieces and turned into syrup without crystallized sugar. It is used as a sweetener in confectionery and baking items.



South America was the largest region in the sugarcane syrup market in 2022. The regions covered in sugarcane syrup report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sugarcane syrups are pure sugarcane syrup and mixed sugarcane syrup.Pure sugarcane syrup is a thick, black syrup made by evaporating the juice taken from sugarcane sections.



They are available through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others, and are used for various applications such as confectionery, dairy, prepared mixes, and others.



Increasing consumption of beverages is expected to propel the growth of sugarcane syrup market going forward.A beverage is a human-consuming liquid that includes water, tea, coffee, milk, juice, soft drinks, and liquor.



Since sugarcane syrup is a popular sweetener in producing beverages such as soft, energy, and sports, rising beverage demand can benefit the sugarcane syrup industry.The need for sugarcane syrup as a component develops in line with the popularity of these beverages.



For instance, in March 2021, according to Statistics Canada and farm credit Canada (FCC), a Canadian agricultural term lender, the food and beverage manufacturing sales increased 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) in 2020 from $118.7 billion to $122.9 billion. Furthermore, in July 2022, according to a report published by the Food and Drink Federation, a UK-based organization that represents and consults food and drink manufacturers, the processed food and drink industry had a turnover of £105 ($115.01) billion in 2020 and a turnover of £112 ($122.68) billion in 2021, it has increased by 3.4% since 2020, and accounting for 20% of the total manufacturing in UK. Therefore, increasing beverages consumption will drive the sugarcane syrup market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the sugarcane syrup market.Major companies operating in the sugarcane syrup market are focusing on increasing the shelf life of sugarcane syrup and increasing sugarcane syrup’s applications in various sectors.



For instance, in December 2021, Praj industries limited, an India-based process and project engineering company, launched an ingenious method to transform sugarcane juice into a new sustainable feedstock called BIOSYRUP for year-round ethanol production.With a patented method, Praj has created conditioned BIOSYRUP with a 12-month shelf life.



This enables sugar mills to continue producing ethanol outside of the sugar season, increasing production capacity & boosting revenue.



In November 2022, US Sugar Corp., a US-based producer of sugarcane and sugarcane products acquired Imperial Sugar Co. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition adds a sugar refinery and sugar products portfolio to US Sugar Corp’s arsenal and increases their production efficiencies and will increase production while decreasing costs at Imperial Sugar’s refinery, resulting in significant efficiencies that will benefit the customers in the long run. Imperial Sugar Co. is a US-based sugar producer that offers sugar syrups and sugar products.



The countries covered in the sugarcane syrup market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sugarcane syrups market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sugarcane syrups market statistics, including sugarcane syrups industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sugarcane syrups market share, detailed sugarcane syrups market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sugarcane syrups industry. This sugarcane syrup market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________