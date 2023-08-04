Progyny Unveils Nationwide Access to Menopause Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced the strategic expansion of its extensive managed reproductive health network to include specialized providers of menopause care. Progyny’s employer clients who elect to include this service of tailored perimenopause and menopause care will now be able to provide timely intervention for their workforce at critical stages of health transition.



Progyny has partnered with leading providers of specialized care in the space, Gennev and Midi Health , to provide this groundbreaking access to a qualified network for specialty menopause care in all 50 states. Gennev and Midi Health offer evidence-based clinical programs and interdisciplinary care that employees can conveniently and quickly access.

“Menopause symptoms have gone widely untreated and unrecognized, impacting the retention and well-being of women during critical stages of growth in their careers,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer at Progyny. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Gennev and Midi Health to expand access to comprehensive menopause support and further demonstrate our commitment to equitable care that fills essential gaps across the reproductive health spectrum.”

Today, quality menopause care is hard to find, with fewer than one in five OB-GYNs receiving formal training in menopause medicine, according to a Johns Hopkins-led study. Individuals and families navigating perimenopause and menopause symptoms lack access to sufficient care and trusted information, causing many to shoulder sometimes debilitating symptoms – ranging from sleep disturbances and hot flashes to mental health struggles and risk factors for chronic conditions – without support. A 2021 Mayo Clinic study estimates the impact on lost productivity and direct medical costs to be $26.6 billion annually in the U.S. alone. By integrating menopause support into Progyny’s comprehensive reproductive health offerings, employees will be better able to proactively manage the impacts to their health and well-being through streamlined access to effective care.

“Overlooking menopause exacts a heavy toll on women's overall well-being — physically, emotionally, and financially. Not only is it costing women, but it's also costing employers in added health expenses, attrition, and absenteeism," said Jill Angelo, CEO of Gennev. “Progyny is fueling a true paradigm shift in coverage that we're thrilled to be a part of, together envisioning a future where menopause care is standard in taking a holistic approach to employee health.”

“Right now, millions of women are suffering in silence,” says Joanna Strober, founder and CEO of Midi Health. “In addition to careers and family, they’re managing menopause symptoms that go far beyond hot flashes. Our goal is to offer women in midlife the personalized support they need to restore their confidence and help them bring their best selves to work.”

Progyny members who are covered for this benefit will gain access to personalized services that incorporate factors such as nutrition, sleep, mental health, and hormonal health support, building on the comprehensive concierge support they receive as they navigate unique care needs.

Progyny’s menopause benefit solution is integrated with the health plans of its employer clients and offered to clients for a nominal fee.

To learn more about Progyny’s full suite of services – from preconception, fertility and family building to menopause – visit www.progyny.com.



About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Gennev

Gennev, a Unified Women's Healthcare affiliate, offers a digital health platform that provides patients with personalized and comprehensive access and treatment for menopause relief through its network of OB-GYNs, Registered Dietitians and Health Coaches in all 50 states. Gennev's network of experts create personalized care plans for patients, including prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness, sleep and mindfulness, and natural supplements proven to relieve menopause symptoms.

Thousands of women have completed the Gennev Menopause Assessment to receive recommended treatments, products, education and community support for their menopause symptoms. Over 1 million women annually access Gennev's education and community resources at gennev.com.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women’s midlife health. Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging.

With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi is helping thousands of women reach their full potential in midlife and filling an immense gap in the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com.

