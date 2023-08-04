United States Wound Care Market Insights Report 2023: A $17.49 Billion Market by 2028 with Johnson & Johnson, 3M, and Medtronic Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Wound Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US wound care market is witnessing impressive growth, with a projected value of $17.49 billion by 2028, up from $12.54 billion in 2022, representing a substantial CAGR of 5.7%

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the entire US wound care market, covering crucial aspects such as the increasing adoption of advanced wound care products, driven by better reimbursement options and constant product launches from key vendors to gain market share.

The market's expansion is further fueled by the continuous growth in the target population, creating a higher demand for effective wound care solutions. With the economic burden of wound care in the US estimated at around $20 billion, healthcare bodies are actively implementing strategies and regulations to reduce this burden and encourage the adoption of advanced wound care products for faster recovery and reduced re-admissions.

The US boasts a high level of awareness among wound care specialists, with specialty wound care hospitals collaborating with larger healthcare facilities to provide enhanced patient care. Wound care encompasses a wide range of acute and chronic injuries, from burns and surgical incisions to diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers, and involves a variety of products and devices, including bandages, dressings, wound therapy devices, and skin grafts, tailored to the severity of the wound.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The demand for the advanced wound care segments in the market is high and constitutes a major share of the products segment.

hospitals and wound care clinics are major end-users of wound care products and constitute for major market share.

As of 2022, there were 2,200 wound care specialty clinics among them, 2000 were associated with hospitals in the US. Hospitals have a dedicated working staff to handle wound care, this is one of the major positive steps in the US wound care market

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published statistics through its National Center for Health Statistics that show 46% of people over the age of 65 are predicted to experience at least one pressure ulcer in their life. Increasing the target population is one of the major factors that is driving the market.

Patients in home healthcare require better care, not just care for wounds. Hence complete care is required. Most complex cases of wound care is treated at home healthcare due to the availability of skilled healthcare staff.

Around 2% of the US population is affected by chronic wounds, around 6.5 million people. The prevalence of chronic wounds is high in the elderly population.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

Advanced Wound care

Sutures & Stapling Device

Traditional Wound Care Products

Haemostat & Surgical Sealants

End-User

Hospitals

Long-Term Care facilities

Home Healthcare

Others

Wound Type

Acute Wound

Chronic Wound

