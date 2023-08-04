Global Viral Vector Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Analysis Report & Directory 2023: Access to Over 400 Deals and Corresponding Documents Signed Since 2016

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Vector Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Viral Vector Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 report offers unparalleled access to a vast collection of over 400 viral vector deals and their corresponding contract documents.

By delving into these deals, the report provides a deep understanding and analysis of the reasons and motivations behind companies entering into viral vector partnering agreements. These deals typically involve multiple components, commencing with collaborative research and development and culminating in the commercialization of viral vector outcomes.

Furthermore, the report presents detailed information on the most recent viral vector agreements in the life sciences sector since 2016. Readers will gain valuable insights into viral vector deal trends, key players, top deal values, and deal financials, enabling them to comprehend the drivers and conditions that prompt companies to pursue viral vector partnering deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the viral vector partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active viral vector dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 400 online deal records of actual viral vector deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of viral vector dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in viral vector dealmaking since 2016, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading viral vector deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in viral vector dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of viral vector deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of viral vector partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of viral vector partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific viral vector technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by viral vector partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in viral vector partnering and dealmaking since 2016.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of viral vector technologies and products.

Key benefit

In-depth understanding of viral vector deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual viral vector contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active viral vector dealmakers since 2016

Insight into terms included in a viral vector partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in viral vector dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Viral vector partnering over the years

2.3. Most active viral vector dealmakers

2.4. Viral vector partnering by deal type

2.5. Viral vector partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for viral vector partnering

2.6.1 Viral vector partnering headline values

2.6.2 Viral vector deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Viral vector deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Viral vector royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading viral vector deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top viral vector deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.3. Most active viral vector partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Viral vector dealmaking by technology type

