Spiral Freezers Global Market Report 2023

The global spiral freezers market is expected to grow from $3.92 billion in 2022 to $4.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The spiral freezers market is expected to reach $5.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The spiral freezers market consists of sales of iCompact spiral freezers, packaged spiral freezers, external spiral freezers, and site-built spiral freezers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A spiral freezer refers to an industrial freezer used to rapidly freeze large quantities of food products, such as meat, seafood, and prepared meals. It is designed to freeze a large number of contents at the same time while still maintaining high quality of the product, including its texture, moisture, and flavor throughout the entire freezing process.



North America was the largest region in the spiral freezers market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in spiral freezers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of spiral freezers are single-drum spiral freezers and double-drum spiral freezers.Single-drum spiral freezers refer to freezers that consist of a single rotating drum in which food products are placed on a conveyor belt and rapidly frozen as they move through the drum.



They are built with different capacities, including small, medium, and large, to be used in various applications such as meat processing, seafood and fish processing, bakery products, and others.



The increased scope of the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the spiral freezer market going forward.The food and beverage industry includes all companies involved in processing, packaging, and distributing raw food materials, as well as transforming them into consumer food products.



Spiral freezers are versatile systems used to cool and freeze products in the food and beverage industry. For instance, in April 2023, according to the Advance Monthly Retail Trade Survey report published by U.S. Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, retail, and food services sales in the United States reached $691.7 billion, indicating a 2.9% increase compared to March 2022. Food services and drinking places accounted for $96.527 billion in March 2023, an increase of 13.9% compared to $84.777 billion in March 2022. Therefore, the increased scope of the food and beverage industry drives the spiral freezer market.



Innovative freezing technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the spiral freezer market.Major companies operating in the spiral freezer market are focused on developing innovative products equipped with efficient and sustainable technologies to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in March 2021, JBT Corporation, a US-based food processing machinery manufacturer, launched a new spiral freezer named JBT Northfield CleanFREEZETM Spiral Freezer.The CleanFREEZE freezer offers a hygienic design, exceptional efficiency, and effortless upkeep, making it suitable for freezing, chilling, and cooling a broad selection of packaged and individual quick-frozen (IQF) food products on a large scale.



JBT’s Clean-in-Place technology is incorporated into the CleanFREEZE freezer to simplify and enhance the sanitation process, requiring minimal manual intervention.



In May 2021, DSI Freezing Solutions A/S, a Denmark-based plate-freezing technology company, acquired Cryogenic Equipment and Services NV (CES) and Dantech Freezing Systems A/S (Dantech) for an undisclosed amount.With these two acquisitions, DSI Freezing Solutions A/S can provide the food industry with a full range of freezing technology and a diverse variety of cooling and heat treatment solutions.



Cryogenic Equipment and Services is a Belgium-based company operating cryogenic equipment & cryogenic freezing equipment, whereas Dantech Freezing Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company that offers freezing, cooling, and heating solutions, including spiral freezers to the food industry.



The countries covered in the spiral freezers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The spiral freezers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides spiral freezers market statistics, including spiral freezers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a spiral freezers market share, detailed spiral freezers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the spiral freezers industry. This spiral freezers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

