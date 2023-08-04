New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rare Sugar Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479817/?utm_source=GNW

The global rare sugar market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2022 to $1.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rare sugar market is expected to reach $2.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The rare sugars market consists of sales of L-rhamnose, L-glucose, D-mannoheptulose, D-lyxose, and D-galactose.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Rare sugars refer to monosaccharaides and their derivatives available in limited quantities in nature. It is a low-calorie sweetener provides the flavor and texture of sugar without all the calories.



North America was the largest region in the rare sugar market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in rare sugars report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of rare sugar are D-mannose, allulose, tagatose, D-xylose, L-arabinose, L-fucose, D-psicose, and others.D-mannose refers to sugar that is related to glucose.



It is found in fruits and naturally in the human body. They are available through various distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and online channels, and are applied in dietary supplements, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the rare sugars market going forward.Diabetes is a chronic disease that occur when the pancreas’ fails to produce insulin or because of insulin sensitivity.



The rare sugars can replace table sugar for diabetics’ patients as they don’t cause blood glucose levels to rise.Also, the regular use of rear sugar help in reducing the development of obesity, and type 2 diabetes.



For instance, in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based an umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes associations in more than 160 countries and territories, in 2021, there are total 537 million individuals (20-79 years old) worldwide with diabetes, and it is anticipated that by 2030, there will be 643 million diabetics and 783 million by 2045 globally. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the rare sugars market.



Technological innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the rare sugars market.Major companies operating in the rare sugars market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Bonumose Inc., a US-based food ingredient manufacturer, launched a new manufacturing and research and development facility to produce tagatose using a novel low-cost proprietary method of the enzymatic process. It involves the conversion of fructose 6-phosphate (F6P) to tagatose 6-phosphate (T6P) that is catalyzed by an epimerase and converting the T6P to tagatose that is catalyzed by phosphatase in a single reaction vessel, and the process steps are ATP-free. Tagatose is 90% as sweet as table sugar but has 62% fewer calories and no harsh aftertaste.



In July 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based ingredient provider company that produces starches, non-GMO sweeteners, stevia, pea protein, and others acquired PureCircle for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition provides a driving growth roadmap and specialty sweetener platform to Ingredion Incorporated in the megatrends in the food and beverage industry.



PureCircle USA Inc. is a US-based food company that produces and innovates stevia sweeteners and others for the food and beverage industry.



The countries covered in the rare sugars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



