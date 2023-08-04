Fumaric Acid Market to Surpass 1006.76 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Ready-To-Drink Beverages

Westford USA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising popularity of processed food and the increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages are projected to be significant factors driving the growth of the fumaric acid market . As consumers' lifestyles become more fast-paced and convenience-driven, the demand for processed and packaged food products has surged. Fumaric acid plays a crucial role in the food industry as an acidulant, imparting a tangy and sour taste that enhances the flavor profile of various food items.

The expanding application of fumaric acid in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive growth in the global fumaric acid market Fumaric acid's versatility in pharmaceutical formulations and its stability and compatibility with active ingredients make it a promising component for various medicines and pharmaceutical products.

Prominent Players in the Fumaric Acid Market

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Polynt S.p.A.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Prinova Group LLC

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Wego Chemical Group

The Chemical Company

Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Dastech International Inc.

JIangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

Xilong Scientific Co. Ltd.

Aecochem Corp.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Nantong Senos Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Nantong Chem-land Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Zibo Yinghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Technical Grade Fumaric Acid Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Wide Range of Applications

Technical grade fumaric acid segment has emerged as the dominant player in the global fumaric acid market, owing to its wide range of applications in producing various industrial products. One of its primary uses is in manufacturing resins, paints, and coatings. Fumaric acid is a crucial crosslinking agent in producing unsaturated polyester resins, which are instrumental in creating composites, laminates, and coatings.

The markets in North America hold a dominant position in the global fumaric acid market, with the United States and Canada emerging as critical contributors to the region's market growth.

Food Grade Fumaric Acid Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Usage in the Food and Beverage Industry

Food grade fumaric acid segment is poised to be the fastest-growing segment in the fumaric acid market, driven by its increasing usage in the food and beverage industry. As a versatile additive, food grade fumaric acid serves multiple purposes, including acting as an acidulant, flavor enhancer, and pH regulator in various food products. Its acidifying properties contribute to the tangy and sour taste desired in many food and beverage items.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific stand out as the fastest-growing fumaric acid market globally. Dominated by economic powerhouses like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the region's growth is propelled by surging demand for a wide range of products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fumaric acid market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fumaric Acid Market

Univar Solutions Inc., a leading chemical distributor, recently unveiled an exciting partnership with Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd. This collaboration aims to bolster the distribution of Yabang Chemical's fumaric acid products in the European market, effectively expanding their reach and presence in the region. As a renowned chemical supplier, Univar Solutions' extensive distribution network and industry expertise make it an ideal partner to promote and distribute Changzhou Yabang's fumaric acid offerings to a broader European customer base.

Huntsman Corporation, a global leader in chemical manufacturing, recently completed a significant expansion of its fumaric acid production facility in Texas, USA. The expansion project added a substantial 50,000 metric tons of annual capacity to their production capabilities.

Key Questions Answered in Fumaric Acid Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

