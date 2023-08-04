Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook Report 2023: A $200+ Billion Market by the End of 2023 - Digitalization Empowers Leasing Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes transformational trends, such as electric vehicle (EV) leasing, private vehicle leasing, used-car leasing, and car subscription mobility models. Other trends, such as small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) leasing, fleet connectivity, and digitalization (blockchain in the leasing industry), are also discussed.

Vehicle leasing addresses the challenges companies face in meeting their mobility needs, including funding, fleet maintenance, and handling residual risk. In the current market conditions, companies - both big and small - must focus on their core products and services; therefore, they look to outsource all other support activities, including mobility, which requires significant resources in terms of money and time.

From fleet purchases to re-marketing at a better price, and for each intermediary segment in the value chain, issues, such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, fleet maintenance irregularities, and the risk of dips in residual value, can crop up. Corporates prefer leasing their fleets as a hassle-free service with benefits, including on-demand mobility and aftermarket services. This demand has driven growth and provided the leasing market with structure and a regulated ecosystem.



The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends linked to regional macroeconomic factors and emerging business models that reflect innovation. In addition, the study presents important growth opportunities and strategic imperatives that aid leasing providers and other companies' pursuit of growth and success.

Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the global vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, overall market dynamics, and future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis Highlights

Vehicle Leasing Key Highlights, 2022

Vehicle Leasing Challenges, 2022

Vehicle Leasing - Actuals versus Forecast, 2022

Vehicle Leasing Historic Sales

Vehicle Leasing Top Predictions, 2023

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Growth Environment

Segmentation

Company Car - Fleet Segmentation

Research Scope

Business Segment Regional Scope

4 Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights, 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights, 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions, 2023

Emerging Economy Predictions, 2023

Regional Risks and Policy Direction, 2023

Top Growth Opportunities by Region, 2023

5 Revenue Trends, 2023

Global Vehicle Leasing Revenue by Sector

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

6 Key Global Vehicle Leasing Metrics

Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Vehicles in Operation

Vehicle Leasing Metrics, New Registrations

Global Vehicle Leasing Competitive Landscape

Vehicle Leasing Key Segments and Participants, 2022

Global Leasing Market - Consolidation Deals, 2022

7 Global Vehicle Leasing Industry Predictions, 2023

Vehicle Leasing - Top Trends Driving the Industry, 2023

Prediction 1 - Vehicle Fleet Electrification

Prediction 2 - Increasing Used-car Leasing

Prediction 3 - Digital Sales

Prediction 4 - Market Consolidation

Prediction 5 - Fleet Consulting

Prediction 6 - B2C Leasing Focus in Europe

Prediction 7 - Supply Chain Disruptions

Prediction 8 - Leased Fleet Connectivity

Prediction 9 - B2B Leasing Focus in the American Region

Prediction 10 - Emerging Business around Fleet Aftermarket Services

Prediction 11 - Leasing Contract Customization

Prediction 12 - Leasing Contract Sharing

8 Leasing Business Segment Outlook, 2023

Company Car Fleet Funding Analysis

Retail Fleet Funding Analysis

Company Car New Registration, Powertrain Segmentation

Company Car New Registration, xEV Fleet Focus

Used-car Leasing Analysis

9 Regional Predictions, 2023

Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, the Americas

Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, Europe

Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, Asia-Pacific

Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, Rest of World

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leased Fleet Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Leasing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization for Accelerated Business Growth

Growth Opportunity 4 - Used-car Leasing to Address Vehicle Supply Shortages

11 Conclusions

