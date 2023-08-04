Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook Report 2023: A $200+ Billion Market by the End of 2023 - Digitalization Empowers Leasing Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes transformational trends, such as electric vehicle (EV) leasing, private vehicle leasing, used-car leasing, and car subscription mobility models. Other trends, such as small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) leasing, fleet connectivity, and digitalization (blockchain in the leasing industry), are also discussed.
Vehicle leasing addresses the challenges companies face in meeting their mobility needs, including funding, fleet maintenance, and handling residual risk. In the current market conditions, companies - both big and small - must focus on their core products and services; therefore, they look to outsource all other support activities, including mobility, which requires significant resources in terms of money and time.
From fleet purchases to re-marketing at a better price, and for each intermediary segment in the value chain, issues, such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, fleet maintenance irregularities, and the risk of dips in residual value, can crop up. Corporates prefer leasing their fleets as a hassle-free service with benefits, including on-demand mobility and aftermarket services. This demand has driven growth and provided the leasing market with structure and a regulated ecosystem.
The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends linked to regional macroeconomic factors and emerging business models that reflect innovation. In addition, the study presents important growth opportunities and strategic imperatives that aid leasing providers and other companies' pursuit of growth and success.
Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the global vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, overall market dynamics, and future outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Analysis Highlights
- Vehicle Leasing Key Highlights, 2022
- Vehicle Leasing Challenges, 2022
- Vehicle Leasing - Actuals versus Forecast, 2022
- Vehicle Leasing Historic Sales
- Vehicle Leasing Top Predictions, 2023
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle Leasing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Growth Environment
- Segmentation
- Company Car - Fleet Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Business Segment Regional Scope
4 Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights, 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights, 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions, 2023
- Emerging Economy Predictions, 2023
- Regional Risks and Policy Direction, 2023
- Top Growth Opportunities by Region, 2023
5 Revenue Trends, 2023
- Global Vehicle Leasing Revenue by Sector
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
6 Key Global Vehicle Leasing Metrics
- Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Vehicles in Operation
- Vehicle Leasing Metrics, New Registrations
- Global Vehicle Leasing Competitive Landscape
- Vehicle Leasing Key Segments and Participants, 2022
- Global Leasing Market - Consolidation Deals, 2022
7 Global Vehicle Leasing Industry Predictions, 2023
- Vehicle Leasing - Top Trends Driving the Industry, 2023
- Prediction 1 - Vehicle Fleet Electrification
- Prediction 2 - Increasing Used-car Leasing
- Prediction 3 - Digital Sales
- Prediction 4 - Market Consolidation
- Prediction 5 - Fleet Consulting
- Prediction 6 - B2C Leasing Focus in Europe
- Prediction 7 - Supply Chain Disruptions
- Prediction 8 - Leased Fleet Connectivity
- Prediction 9 - B2B Leasing Focus in the American Region
- Prediction 10 - Emerging Business around Fleet Aftermarket Services
- Prediction 11 - Leasing Contract Customization
- Prediction 12 - Leasing Contract Sharing
8 Leasing Business Segment Outlook, 2023
- Company Car Fleet Funding Analysis
- Retail Fleet Funding Analysis
- Company Car New Registration, Powertrain Segmentation
- Company Car New Registration, xEV Fleet Focus
- Used-car Leasing Analysis
9 Regional Predictions, 2023
- Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, the Americas
- Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, Europe
- Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, Asia-Pacific
- Regional Vehicle Leasing Summary, Rest of World
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Leased Fleet Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Leasing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization for Accelerated Business Growth
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Used-car Leasing to Address Vehicle Supply Shortages
11 Conclusions
