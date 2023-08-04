Indian Battery Market Revenues to Reach USD 27.70 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ India Battery Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 16.77 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period.

A battery converts chemical energy contained within its active materials directly into electric power using an electrochemical oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction. Significant factors, such as the emergence of new and exciting markets, i.e., electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems for different applications, are estimated to be the major drivers for the battery market in India. However, the absence of lithium-ion domestic manufacturing facilities is expected to restrain the market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 16.77 billion Market Size (2028) USD 27.70 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.56% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The emergence of new and exciting markets. Increasing population and accessible financing facilities.

Who are the Top Companies in the India Battery Market?

The Indian battery market is fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players in the Indian battery market are:

Exide Industries Ltd

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd

HBL Power Systems Ltd

TATA AutoComp GY Batteries Pvt. Ltd

Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd

Base Corporation Ltd

Southern Batteries Pvt. Ltd

Evolute Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Key Highlights from the India Battery Market Report :

Automotive Segment to Record Significant Adoption

India is estimated to be a major investment hotspot for battery companies in the coming years owing to the policy-level support from the respective governments encouraging the manufacturing sector.

The country is one of the largest automobile markets in the world. In 2022, the total passenger vehicle production reached 2,59,31,867 units. It produced 10,35,626 commercial vehicles in FY-2022.

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

EVs are projected to play a central role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The adoption of EVs in India is expected to grow significantly with the increasing demand for clean energy sources. The Indian government has plans to achieve a target of 30% EV adoption by 2030, powered primarily by the electrification of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and commercial vehicles.

The market will likely be taken over by EVs, which are majorly used by passenger carriers. The requirement for supplying batteries to e-rickshaws and small privately-owned three-wheeler taxis is estimated to grow by more than 20% in the forecast period.

What are the Latest Developments in the India Battery Market ?

In June 2023, Tata Group’s subsidiary, Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to set up India's first gigafactory for li-ion batteries in the state.

In December 2022, Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) invested over USD 1.14 billion over ten years in setting up research and development and a greenfield manufacturing plant for lithium-ion battery production in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the India Battery Market Based on Technology and Application:

By Technology Lithium-ion Battery Lead-acid Battery Other Technologies

By Application SLI Batteries Industrial Batteries (Motive, Stationary (Telecom, UPS, Energy Storage Systems (ESS)), etc.) Portable (Consumer Electronics, etc.) Automotive Batteries (HEV, PHEV, and EV) Other Applications



