Intelligent Pigging Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 395.10 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Intelligent Pigging Services Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 294.27 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period.



Intelligent pigging, also known as inline inspection (ILI) or pipeline pigging, is an advanced robotic method employed to inspect the condition and integrity of pipelines. It encompasses using specialized devices called pigs inserted into pipelines and propelled through them utilizing the flow of the transported product or by an external driving mechanism.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 294.27 million Market Size (2028) USD 395.10 million CAGR (2023-2028) 6.07% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The upcoming pipeline projects. Increasing awareness of pipeline safety.

Who are the Top Companies in the Intelligent Pigging Services Market?

The global intelligent pigging services market is moderately fragmented.

The key players in the global intelligent pigging services market are:

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

NDT Global Services Ltd

Pigtek Ltd

Romstar Group

SGS SA

A. Hak Industrial Services BV

PipeSurvey International

Decon International Technologies

Rosen Australia Pty Ltd

Penspen Limited

Key Highlights from the Intelligent Pigging Services Market Report :

Caliper Pigging to Hold the Largest Market Share

Caliper pigs measure the internal diameter of pipelines precisely. They provide detailed information regarding the pipeline's geometry, incorporating variations in diameter, ovality, and dents or deformations. This comprehensive inspection capability is vital for assessing pipelines' integrity and flow capacity.

Caliper pigging is crucial in pipeline integrity management. Their ability to accurately measure wall thickness is remarkably valuable for assessing the level of corrosion or erosion in pipelines.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

North America has witnessed significant growth in oil and gas production in recent years, leading to increasing investments in pipeline infrastructure to transfer the produced fossil fuels.

Furthermore, the region has stringent regulations to ensure the integrity and safety of pipeline infrastructure. Regulatory bodies, viz., the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) in the United States and the National Energy Board (NEB) in Canada, mandate regular inspections and maintenance of pipelines.

What are the Latest Developments in the Intelligent Pigging Services Market?

In January 2023, CDI launched The Qube, a revolutionary device transforming the pipeline pig tracking approach. It is an innovative, compact, and robust above-ground monitoring (AGM) solution exclusively designed for the oil and gas industry.

In January 2022, KPTL secured a contract from JSW Utkal Steel Ltd to install an iron ore slurry pipeline (Spread I) in Odisha Mines.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Intelligent Pigging Services Market Based on Technology and Geography:

By Technology Magnetic Flux Leakage Pigs Caliper Pigs Ultrasonic Pigs

By Geography: Regional Market Analysis {Market Size and Demand Forecast till 2028 (for regions only)} North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Russia Norway Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Australia Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Venezuela Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Egypt Iran Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



