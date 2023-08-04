United States Digital Signage Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.50 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United States Digital Signage Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 7.87 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period.

A digital signage system delivers and displays content like images, videos, and streaming media using a content management system (CMS) and media players. Technological advancements in display, connectivity, and monitoring have made digital signage solutions popular in the United States. Digital outdoor signage has experienced steady growth and is used across various industries, including restaurants, hotels, retail, transit facilities, and entertainment events. Statistics show that digital signage can drive consumer behavior, with a high percentage of people entering stores and making purchases due to signage.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.87 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.50 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.88% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Demand for enhanced customer experience. Technological advancements.

Who are the Top Companies in the United States Digital Signage Market?

The market is moderately consolidated, with many major players. These players view product innovation as a significant strategy for expanding their market share. New and existing players are significantly investing in their R&D capabilities, launching new products, or making product developments to stay competitive.

The significant players in the US digital signage market are,

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Display Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Barco NV

Goodview Electronic Co Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Key Highlights from the United States Digital Signage Market Report :

OLED Displays - Future of Digital Displays

OLED technology improves consumer display screens and image quality. OLED provides heightened reality, dynamic visuals, and better light and color expression. It overcomes the drawbacks of traditional displays.

OLED is flexible and transparent due to advanced materials. It is used in digital signage for branding and media due to enhanced presentation, energy efficiency, and lightweight.

Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) is a new technology introduced in 2022. QD-OLED combines the benefits of OLED and Quantum Dot tech. New TV models and computer monitors from Sony, Samsung, and Alienware use QD-OLED.

Retail Sector Witnessing High Demand

Retailers are integrating advanced signage technologies to enhance customer experience. They use digital tools to share relevant and profitable content in-store.

Retailers combine digital and physical shopping for a seamless multichannel experience. Interactive screens are updated in real-time based on trends and demographics.

Millennial shoppers seek interactive experiences in retail stores. However, one study reports that over 40% of consumers tend to ignore multiple ads on multiple screens, posing a challenge for advertisers.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States Digital Signage Market?

In November 2022, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. introduced its new digital signage solution, a straightforward big-size e-paper display with digital and alphanumeric capabilities.

In April 2022, Sharp NEC Display Solutions launched the new NEC PX 2201 UL projector model.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States Digital Signage Market Based on Type and End User.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware LCD/LED Display OLED Display Media Players Projectors/ Projection Screens Other Hardware Software Services

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Retail Transportation Hospitality BFSI Education Government Other End Users



