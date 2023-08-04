US Management Consulting Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 142.98 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " US Management Consulting Services Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 116.56 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period.

Management consulting services aim to solve critical issues for clients through organization, marketing, innovative strategies, and operations. These services also include the creation of mergers and acquisitions between companies and help them achieve sustainability across various industries and geographies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 116.56 billion Market Size (2028) USD 142.98 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.17% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for management consulting firms. The need to get more insights into markets to increase organization efficiency.

Who are the Top Companies in the US Management Consulting Services Market?

The US management consulting services market is moderately fragmented in nature, comprising domestic and international market players with decades of industry expertise. The market players are using strategies like advertising and attracting new contracts using quality certification and service offerings.

Significant players in the US management consulting services market are,

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

PwC

McKinsey

Boston Consulting Group

AT Kearney

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bain & Company

Accenture Strategy

Key Highlights from the US Management Consulting Services Market Report :

Demand for Strategy Consulting to Drive the Market

Strategic consulting refers to creating strategies and goals at the enterprise level. These services include corporate strategy, economic policy, and organizational strategy. Few significant market vendors offer data-driven strategy services, thus enabling asset-based consulting models.

Strategy consulting firms help companies formulate and execute their business strategies. In the United States, companies look for strategy consultants to assist them in M&A functions like integration planning and synergy assessment.

Growing Demand for Healthcare

Healthcare consulting firms optimize business efficiency, help make structural improvements and aid in revenue generation. Therefore, healthcare consulting firms are employing consultation firms to develop organizational competency.

Healthcare is a major driver of the management consulting services market in the United States. The healthcare industry is evolving; therefore, it is creating a demand for expertise to navigate its challenges.

What are the Latest Developments in the US Management Consulting Services Market?

In September 2022, Accenture acquired MacGregor Partners, a technology provider and supply chain consultancy with innovative warehouse logistics and management experience.

In April 2022, Wipro acquired Convergence Acceleration Solutions, a management consulting company dedicated to the telecommunications industry.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the US Management Consulting Services Market Based on Type and End-User Industry:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) HR Consulting Strategy Consulting Operations Consulting

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) IT and Telecommunication Manufacturing Energy Healthcare Public Sector Retail Other End-user Industries



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the US Management Consulting Services Market Report (2023-2028) .

