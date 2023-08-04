High Bandwidth Memory Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.32 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " High Bandwidth Memory Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.04 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period.

High bandwidth memory is a fast computer memory interface for 3D-stacked SDRAM, used with graphics accelerators, network devices, and supercomputers. HBM is superior to previous technologies like GDDR5, offering better performance and power efficiency, especially for graphics applications. Growth of artificial intelligence, demand for low power consumption, high bandwidth, and device miniaturization are driving the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.04 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.32 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 25.36% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memories. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market?

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. It consists of several major players. Since the market is capital-intensive, the barriers to exit are also high.

The significant players in the global high bandwidth memory market are,

Key HBM Memory Die Suppliers Micron Technology Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd SK Hynix Inc.

Key Stakeholders Profiles Intel Corporation Fujitsu Limited Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Xilinx Inc. Nvidia Corporation Open Silicon Inc.



Key Highlights from the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market Report :

Growth Potential in the Automotive and Other Applications Segments

High bandwidth memory finds applications in the automotive sector, driven by the rise of self-driving cars and the integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The autonomous driving market relies on rapid data processing for interpreting the environment, creating demand for high-bandwidth memory for quick and powerful GPUs.

ADAS technologies in the automotive industry are shifting from cost-effective memory chips to higher-performance options like HBM for better functionality.

North America's Promising Growth Prospects

The high adoption of HBM memories in North America is driven by the growth in high-performance computing (HPC) applications requiring high-bandwidth memory solutions for fast data processing.

Increasing demand for AI, machine learning, and cloud computing is fueling the HPC demand in North America. Rapidly changing technologies and high data generation across industries create a need for more efficient processing systems.

Memory manufacturing companies in North America, such as Intel, are seeking production expansion opportunities to support next-generation processors like Sapphire Rapids with high-bandwidth memory (HBM) support.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market?

In April 2023, SK Hynix announced the development of a 12-layer HBM3 and offered samples to clients such as AMD.

In January 2022, the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association released JESD238 HBM3, the latest version of its high bandwidth memory DRAM standard.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market Based on Application and Geography.



By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Servers Networking Consumer Automotive and Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Japan China Europe Rest of the World



