Germany Furniture Market Revenues to Reach USD 65.34 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Germany Furniture Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 55.20 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

Germany is among the leading furniture exporters in the European Union, which makes it a lucrative market for the furniture industry. Furniture made from natural materials and innovative design is a popular trend in the German furniture market. The German kitchen furniture industry is growing in terms of sales, technology, and innovation in product designs.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 55.20 billion Market Size (2028) USD 65.34 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.43% Study Period 2019-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for furniture due to urbanization and population growth. The trend of innovative furniture design for homes and kitchens.

Who are the Top Companies in the Germany Furniture Market?

The German furniture market is highly competitive, with established domestic and international players operating in the market. Companies are launching new furniture ranges and even selling their products online to cater to a wider consumer base.

Significant players in the German furniture market are,

IKEA

Otto

Thonet

Nolte

Dedon

bau+art

Zeitraum

Brunner

Rolf Benz

Noah Living

Key Highlights from the Global Germany Furniture Market Report :

Rising Construction and Renovation Work

In Germany, the current construction and renovation activities are being driven by population growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development. This is increasing the demand for various furniture.

The market for furniture is growing in Germany’s residential and commercial industries due to the construction of new buildings and remodeling of existing structures.

Growing Growth Opportunities of the Market

German retailers offer 3D product visualizations and augmented reality apps, which the increasing the sales of furniture through e-commerce channels. Retailers like Ikea and Otto are adopting business strategies like omnichannel to increase their product sales.

Omnichannel combines stationary showrooms with online distribution channels and technological innovations. It enables consumer-friendly exchange processes.

What are the Latest Developments in the Germany Furniture Market?

In May 2023, Brunner Group introduced an upholstered furniture range, Oval. The range offers modern office furniture, combining different styles.

In April 2023, Rolf Benz launched its latest furniture collection, Jackout. The collection offers a delicate and stable combination of its powder-coated stainless steel frame struts.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Germany Furniture Market Based on Material, Application, and Distribution Channel:

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Wood Metal Plastic and Other Furniture



By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Home Furniture Office Furniture Hospitality Furniture Other Furniture

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Other Distribution Channels



