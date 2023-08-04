Wallpaper Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Wallpaper Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.92 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

Wallpapers are being made with technological advancements to help elevate living spaces and are available in many varieties. Since they are more cost-effective, they are being increasingly adopted compared to traditional wall painting practices. The increasing number of restaurants and cafes is also increasing the need for commercial wallpapers.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.92 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.50 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.68% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The cost-effectiveness of wallpapers compared to wall paintings. The demand for adding quality and grandeur to walls and protecting them from scratch.

Who are the Top Companies in the Wallpaper Market?

The wallpaper market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of various major players. The market players are adopting strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and gain a better competitive advantage.

Significant players in the wallpaper market are,

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Home Fashion LLC

F. Schumacher & Co

AS Creation Tapeten AG

Sangetsu Corporation

Erismann & Cie. GmbH

Laura Ashley Holdings PLC

Grandeco Wallfashion Group

Sanderson Design Group PLC

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG

LEN-TEX Corporation

Asian Paints Ltd

Gratex Industries Ltd

Key Highlights from the Wallpaper Market Report :

Non-woven Wallpaper is Expected to Drive the Market

Non-woven wallpaper is durable and resistant to scratches and wear and tear. It has the ability to absorb moisture, making it suitable to be used in high-humidity places like bathrooms and kitchens.

Non-woven wallpapers are offered in various designs, patterns, and textures to cater to different preferences for interior designs. They can mimic textured surfaces and the appearance of fabrics, thus offering a versatile option for consumers and designers.

Europe is Likely to Hold Significant Market Share

European companies are incorporating digitally printed wallpapers to promote sustainability. Digital wallpaper is a sustainable method of creating wall décor as they reduce waste in the design process. Therefore, they are growing in popularity as consumers seek eco-friendly wallpapers.

Europe is famous for its rich history and design culture, thereby increasing the demand for wallpaper in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Wallpaper Market?

In March 2023, Erin Napier collaborated with York Wallcoverings, the oldest wallpaper manufacturer In the United States, to launch a new collection of peel-and-stick wallpapers.

In September 2022, Schumacher, a prominent US design company, inaugurated its first showroom in Nashville for interior designers and design fans to purchase smaller products.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Wallpaper Market Based on Wallpaper Type, Application, and Geography:

By Wallpaper Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Vinyl Wallpaper Non-woven Wallpaper Paper-based Wallpaper Fabric Wallpaper Other Wallpaper Types



By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Non-commercial

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



