Canada Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Revenues to Reach USD 791 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Canada Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 512.45 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period.

Gluten-free food and beverages refer to products that do not contain gluten and are available in processed or whole forms. Gluten-free food and beverages are growing in popularity due to the increasing trend among consumers to include gluten-free products in their regular diet. The increasing awareness of celiac and other immunity-related diseases has increased the demand for these products.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 512.45 million Market Size (2028) USD 791 million CAGR (2023-2028) 9.07% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing availability of gluten-free products in mainstream retail outlets. The demand for healthy and nutritional food and beverages.

Who are the Top Companies in the Canada Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market?

The Canadian gluten-free foods and beverages market is highly competitive, consisting of various private and international brands. The market players are adopting strategies like new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to cater to a wider consumer base and improve their market presence.

Significant players in the Canadian gluten-free foods and beverages market are,

Nestlé SA

General Mills Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Nature's Path Foods (Envirokidz Cereals)

The Hain Celestial Group

The Kellogg's Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Riverside Natural Products (Good To Go)

Dainty Rice

NEX-XOS

The Good Flour Corp.

Ardent Mills

Key Highlights from the Canada Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Report :

Growing Demand for Clean Label and Free-from Gluten-free Products

Consumers are becoming aware of the adverse health effects of gluten grains like wheat and barley. Therefore, they are opting for organic, natural, and clean-label products, thereby increasing the demand for gluten-free food.

The rising cases of celiac disease are also boosting the demand for gluten-free food products. Therefore, consumers are investing in free-from food and beverages.

Bakery Segment to Drive the Market

The demand for gluten-free food has increased due to the increase in demand for gluten-free baked products. Bakery products are a staple diet among Canadians. The convenience and nutrition profile associated with them are factors driving their demand in the market. Therefore, due to growing consumer awareness of consuming gluten-free baked goods, such bakery products are expected to witness market growth.

Various associations in Canada are introducing programs to maintain the diet of Canadian consumers, thereby providing opportunities for the gluten-free bakery products market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Canada Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market?

In February 2023, NEX-XOS released OBAR by OMEALS, a daily snack bar, which is a meal replacement or nutrition bar. The OBAR daily bars contain various nutrients and are plant-based, allergen-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

In January 2023, The Good Flour Corp. began developing Patty Cakes, which the company claims are gluten and allergen-free protein pancake mixes made especially for children.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Canada Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Based on Type and Distribution Channel:



By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Beverages Bakery Products Savory Snacks Dairy and Dairy-free Food Meats and Meat Substitutes Other Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail Channel Convenience/Grocery Stores Other Distribution Channels



