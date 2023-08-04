Baby Carrier Market Revenues to Reach USD 804.70 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Baby Carrier Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 523.72 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period.

A baby carrier is referred to as a piece of cloth that helps a carer carry an infant using his body. The market for baby carriers is spread all throughout the world.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 523.72 million Market Size (2028) USD 804.70 million CAGR (2023-2028) 8.97% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in global consumer spending capabilities. Constant innovation in baby carrier designs.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Baby Carrier Market?

The baby carrier market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. It consists of several local and international players competing among themselves to gain a higher market share.

Notable players in the global baby carrier market are,

Artsana Group

BabyBjörn Holding AB

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

Ergobaby Inc.

Thrive International Inc. (Moby Wrap Inc.)

Lecharpe Porte-bonheur Inc. (Chimparoo)

WildBird

Artipoppe

Onya Baby Inc.

Baby Ktan LLC

CARiFiT

Key Highlights from the Global Baby Carrier Market Report :

The rise in the Sale of Baby Care Products is Driving the Market Substantially

Innovation in baby carrier designs is affecting the overall sales of the products. The popularity of ergonomically designed baby carriers is increasing as they ensure more comfort and safety for infants.

As recently, the demand for eco-friendly and organic products has skyrocketed around the world, market players are focused on creating baby carriers made of 100% cotton, prioritizing the health of the baby.

North America Holds a Major Share in the Baby Carrier Market

Governments in various provinces of the United States have incorporated strict rules and regulations regarding the quality of baby carriers. These extreme rules are expected to boost the market in the region.

The gradual increase in the infant population is affecting the demand for baby carrier products positively. These products include baby sling carriers, baby wrap carriers, and buckled baby carriers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Baby Carrier Market?

In October 2022, Wildbird, a producer of high-end baby items, unveiled the Aerial Buckle Carrier. The carrier was created intelligently and was designed to carry a baby from birth till it reached the weight of 45 lbs.

In July 2022, AllThingsBaby.com was joined by the US baby care company, Ergobaby. This partnership was aimed at boosting the selection of high-end and authentic baby items.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Baby Carrier Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Buckled Baby Carrier Baby Wrap Carrier Baby Sling Carrier Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Baby Carrier Market Report (2023-2028) .

