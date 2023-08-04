Smart Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 29.85 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Smart Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 21.17 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Smart packaging involves sensor-equipped systems used with various products like food and medication. It enhances product quality, shelf life, freshness monitoring, and safety. Changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and individualized items are driving the growth of smart packaging. Untapped geographic areas offer growth opportunities for market competitors in the coming years. However, high installation costs, security issues, and compatibility with existing packaging standards might cause challenges. E-commerce is expected to drive future growth in the packaging sector.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 21.17 billion Market Size (2028) USD 29.85 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.12% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Demand for sustainably packaged organic food. Growth of e-commerce.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Smart Packaging Market?

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the market is expected to remain moderately high in the coming years. Major players in the market are adopting strategies like partnerships, innovations, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain a sustainable competitive advantage over other players.

The significant players in the global smart packaging market are,

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor PLC

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Huhtamaki OYJ

Stora Enso

Avery Dennison Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

3M Company

International Paper Company

Key Highlights from the Global Smart Packaging Market Report :

Growth in Active Packaging

Active packaging enhances freshness and shelf life by interacting with package contents. These packaging can adjust conditions like humidity, oxygen, odors, and flavors. Therefore, they are mainly used for food and beverages.

Active packaging reduces food waste and loss in the supply chain. Demand for security and tracking drives growth in active and intelligent packaging.

Packaging manufacturers and users are incorporating advanced solutions like RFID, sensors, and augmented reality. RFID tags improve food supply chain management and traceability.

Growth Potential in North America

The smart packaging market in the United States has grown due to favorable regulations, sustainability focus, and demand from various industries, especially food and healthcare.

The US sees significant food waste, motivating efforts to reduce waste through smart packaging. Supportive government initiatives are encouraging intelligent packaging in the US food industry.

Canada is expected to experience growth in smart packaging due to a preference for healthier, well-packaged food among consumers. The Canadian government supports environmentally sound approaches to agricultural issues to benefit the economy and future generations.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Smart Packaging Market?

In March 2023, Amcor announced a joint research project agreement with NfiniteNanotechnology Inc. to validate the application of Nfinite's nanocoating technology to improve packaging that can be recycled and composted.

In January 2023, Avery Dennison announced a major investment to expand its manufacturing capacity in the Americas region by constructing a new manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Smart Packaging Market Based on Technology, End-user Vertical, and Geography.

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) 6.1.1 Active Packaging Intelligent Packaging

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Beverage Healthcare Personal Care Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



