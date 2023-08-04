IoT Gateway Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.51 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ IoT Gateway Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.86 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period.



In the future, edge deployments will become a key component of IoT integration and working with connected devices. IoT is an expanding technology rapidly being adopted worldwide. IoT gateways are significant for connecting traditional and next-generation devices to the Internet of Things. Data filtering, protocol translation, device connectivity, and security are important activities performed by IoT gateways. The increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and personalized technologies is steering the worldwide IoT gateways market forward.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.86 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.51 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.55% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices. The rapid development of connected appliances.

Who are the Top Companies in the IoT Gateway Market?

The global IoT gateway market is moderately competitive, with a sizable number of regional and global players.

The noteworthy players holding the global IoT gateway market are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd

Dell Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Samsara Networks Inc.

Eurotech Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Kontron S&T AG

IoT Managed Services Market Report - The internet of things (IoT) managed services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.82% during the forecast period.

Industrial Internet of Things Market Report - The market for the Industrial Internet of Things is expected to register a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the IoT Gateway Market Report :

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

IoT gateway is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by permitting providers to monitor patient health via remotely connected medical solutions, real-time data collection, and extended access to time monitoring and analysis.

Custom-designed IoT devices enhance the safety of patients admitted for surgical cases. The sensor modules are installed on the mesh network and transmit data to an internal gateway device at required intervals. It can also be connected with data visualization tools providing insights into the compliance, operations, and maintenance sectors.

APAC to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to cater to a significant share of the IoT gateway market. Advancement in research and development in the IoT space to get smaller, cheaper, and improved devices is an important factor contributing to the growth of the IoT gateway market in the Asia Pacific.

Likewise, government organizations are collaborating with Enterprises and SMBs to establish IoT-enabled ecosystems in India. As per ASSOCHAM, IoT reached an estimated 2 billion connections in a hyper-connected India, unlocking revenues of USD 11.1 billion in 2022.

What are the Latest Developments in the IoT Gateway Market?

In June 2023, AsiaRF released the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IoT gateway accessible worldwide. It is driven by the MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC from Morse Micro. The expansion of global IoT ecosystems will be greatly aided by this discovery, allowing better, farther-reaching, and more energy-efficient communication for IoT devices globally.

In August 2022, Robustel released its next-generation IoT gateway. This new operating system provides customers with a Linux Debian11 (Bullseye) environment with support for Docker-based applications, permitting Robustel customers to rapidly develop, test and deploy new applications in whatever language they are comfortable developing in.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the IoT Gateway Market Based on Component, Connectivity, End-user, and Geography:

By Component Processor Sensor Memory and Storage Device Other Components

By Connectivity Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Ethernet Cellular Other Connectivity Types

By End-user Automotive and Transportation Healthcare Industrial Consumer Electronics BFSI Oil and Gas Retail Aerospace and Defense Other End-users

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East and Africa



