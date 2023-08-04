Hair Restoration Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.74 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Hair Restoration Services Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 6.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of personal appearance and grooming. There has been an increased demand for hair restoration procedures, particularly hair transplant surgeries, with people seeking to improve their appearance and confidence. Several studies have reported that hair loss was a major side effect of COVID-19, impacting the growth of the market studied. The crucial factors propelling the growth of the hair restoration market are the increasing popularity of hair transplants and the increasing prevalence of various forms of dermatological disorders leading to hair loss.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.34 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.74 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.96% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing popularity of hair transplants. The increasing prevalence of various forms of dermatological disorders leading to hair loss.

Who are the Top Companies in the Hair Restoration Services Market?

The global hair restoration services market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of many companies operating globally as well as regionally.

The noteworthy players in the global hair restoration services market are:

Bernstein Medical

Cole Hair Transplant Group

Elite Hair Restoration

Aderans (Hair Club)

Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Apira Sciences Inc. (iGrow Laser)

Lexington Intl. LLC

Illumiflow

National Hair Centers

NovaGenix

Theradome

Venus Concept

Key Highlights from the Hair Restoration Services Market Report :

Scalp Segment to Record Significant Adoption

The scalp segment is anticipated to account for a major market share during the forecast period. The target population for this segment involves men suffering from pattern baldness, women with thinning hair, and victims of scalp or burn injuries.

Due to the increasing popularity of the scalp treatment segment, the market players are planning to increase their market share and are coming up with innovative products and seeking approvals.

China Expected to Hold the Major APAC Share

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the hair restoration market due to the presence of a large target population base in this region and technologically advanced clinics. The number of hair transplants is anticipated to rise in the current year as the COVID restrictions have been lifted, which is expected to drive the growth of the hair restoration market during the forecast period.

The mounting number of hair transplant surgeries and the dominance of many market players in the region are also giving rise to the number of product launches and expansions in the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Hair Restoration Services Market ?

In February 2023, HairClub extended its facility in Florida, United States, for residents seeking hair loss solutions.

In April 2022, HermestHair Clinic (HHC) introduced cost-effective and unique follicular unit extraction (FUE) method service for hair transplants in Turkey.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Hair Restoration Services Market Based on Recipient Area, Treatment, End-user, and Geography:

By Recipient Area Scalp Non-scalp

By Treatment Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT) Laser Therapy Stem Cell Therapy Other Treatments

By End-user Hospitals Clinics Other End-users

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



